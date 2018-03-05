The alleged mastermind of last month’s attack on the Sunjuwan military camp in Jammu was killed on Monday during a “surgical operation” by security forces in South Kashmir, the Indian Army said. The militant was identified as Mufti Waqas, a Jaish-e-Mohammed commander.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Rashtriya Rifles had launched the joint operation after getting information about the presence of a militant in Awantipur.

On February 10, a group of Jaish-e-Mohammed militants had entered the highly-fortified Sunjuwan Army camp, hurling grenades and shooting guns. Six soldiers, one civilian and three militants were killed in the attack.

India claimed that these militants were from Pakistan, but Islamabad repeatedly denied the allegations. The National Investigation Agency is investigating the case.

Waqas was also the mastermind of the attack on a camp of Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora on December 31, 2017, the Army said.

Top #JeM commander #Waqas wanted for several attacks including Sunjwan killed in an encounter at Hatiwara,#Awantipora.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 5, 2018