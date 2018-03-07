A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu leaders demand H Raja’s arrest after Periyar remark: The BJP state unit, on the other hand, tried to distance itself from his comments and said it was his personal opinion. Centre may extend March 31 deadline for linking Aadhaar to services, says attorney general: The court said Venugopal had raised a valid point and that it would not allow the petitioners’ counsel to raise this matter again. Donald Trump’s Chief Economic Adviser Gary Cohn resigns: He is said to be upset by the president’s plans to impose heavy tariffs on aluminium and steel imports – a move that has triggered fears of a global trade war. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is going to the United States for medical treatment: He is acting on the advice of his doctors at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Rahul Gandhi promises special category status to Andhra Pradesh if voted to power in 2019: The Congress president joined a protest organised by the TDP and the YSR Congress at Jantar Mantar and said the Centre should pay the state its dues at once. CPI(M) claims hundreds of its workers hurt in political violence in Tripura, urges PM Modi to step in: Two districts had on Monday night issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Sri Lanka declares state of emergency for 10 days after communal clashes in Kandy: The government made the decision to ‘prevent the spread of communal riots to other parts of the country’. CBI court extends Karti Chidambaram’s custody by three days in INX Media case: The Supreme Court had earlier refused to grant him protection from being arrested by the ED. Kansas man pleads guilty to shooting dead Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla: Adam Purinton had fatally shot Kuchibhotla at a bar in Kansas in February 2017 while yelling ‘get out of my country’. Dawood Ibrahim wants to return to India but has certain conditions, lawyer tells court: Shyam Keswani said the gangster wants to be kept in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail and is ready to face all the charges against him.