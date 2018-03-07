The big news: TN leaders up the ante after Periyar statue vandalised, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre may extend the March 31 deadline for linking Aadhaar to services, and Donald Trump’s top economic adviser Gary Cohn quit.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu leaders demand H Raja’s arrest after Periyar remark: The BJP state unit, on the other hand, tried to distance itself from his comments and said it was his personal opinion.
- Centre may extend March 31 deadline for linking Aadhaar to services, says attorney general: The court said Venugopal had raised a valid point and that it would not allow the petitioners’ counsel to raise this matter again.
- Donald Trump’s Chief Economic Adviser Gary Cohn resigns: He is said to be upset by the president’s plans to impose heavy tariffs on aluminium and steel imports – a move that has triggered fears of a global trade war.
- Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is going to the United States for medical treatment: He is acting on the advice of his doctors at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.
- Rahul Gandhi promises special category status to Andhra Pradesh if voted to power in 2019: The Congress president joined a protest organised by the TDP and the YSR Congress at Jantar Mantar and said the Centre should pay the state its dues at once.
- CPI(M) claims hundreds of its workers hurt in political violence in Tripura, urges PM Modi to step in: Two districts had on Monday night issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
- Sri Lanka declares state of emergency for 10 days after communal clashes in Kandy: The government made the decision to ‘prevent the spread of communal riots to other parts of the country’.
- CBI court extends Karti Chidambaram’s custody by three days in INX Media case: The Supreme Court had earlier refused to grant him protection from being arrested by the ED.
- Kansas man pleads guilty to shooting dead Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla: Adam Purinton had fatally shot Kuchibhotla at a bar in Kansas in February 2017 while yelling ‘get out of my country’.
- Dawood Ibrahim wants to return to India but has certain conditions, lawyer tells court: Shyam Keswani said the gangster wants to be kept in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail and is ready to face all the charges against him.