Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned soon after the session began on Wednesday as a result of continued protests over special status for Andhra Pradesh, the constitution of the Cauvery management board, vandalising of statues in Tripura and Tamil Nadu and the Punjab National Bank scam.

The Lok Sabha was first adjourned till noon and then for the rest of the day, while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after proceedings resumed at 2 pm. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has called for a meeting of all party leaders, ANI reported.

Dravida Munetra Kazhagam leaders protested outside Parliament, demanding that the Centre immediately set up the Cauvery Management Board.

Meanwhile, the Congress continued to protest in Parliament for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply on the Rs 12,703-crore Punjab National Bank fraud allegedly involving businessman Nirav Modi.

Protests by Opposition leaders have disrupted the session since Monday, when both Houses reconvened after a month-long break. The first half of the Budget Session, which ended on February 9, was also marred by similar frequent adjournments.

At the time, the protests were mainly by Telugu Desam Party leaders who were upset with the fund allocations in the Union Budget 2018-’19 for the state and demanded a special status category for Andhra Pradesh.

In the month that followed, the Punjab National Bank revealed a Rs 12,703-crore scam involving businessmen Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Over the past two days, other Opposition members have also been protesting, demanding an answer from the government about how “perpetrators of frauds were allowed to flee the country”.

On Tuesday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi backed the demands of leaders from Andhra Pradesh, and said the government should pay the state its due at once.