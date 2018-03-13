A look at the headlines right now:

Bangladesh plane crashes in Kathmandu, 49 confirmed dead, 22 being treated: The cause of the crash is not yet clear. Maharashtra farmers call off their protest after chief minister says government will fulfil demands: The Central Railways will run two special trains from Mumbai to Bhusawal on Monday for the return of the agitators. After being denied a Rajya Sabha ticket, Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal joins BJP: Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress leader PK Valera filed his nomination as an independent candidate on Monday. Dalai Lama, listed as one of the chief guests, will not attend the Indian Science Congress, say reports: Officials in the Tibetan administration in exile said the spiritual leader had no plans to visit Manipur this week. Supreme Court directs CBI and ED to wrap up investigations in 2G spectrum scam within six months: ‘It is shocking, all matters should see end of the day,’ the court said. UP government, Union Health Ministry get NHRC notices after patient seen using severed leg as pillow:The human rights commission asked the state chief secretary to respond within four weeks.

Aviation authority grounds eight IndiGo and three GoAir aircraft with faulty engines: These Airbus flights of the 320 neo family had reported a number of episodes of mid-air failure. SC grants Gujarat six weeks to reply to plea for higher compensation in Bilkis Bano gangrape case: The top court also gave the state government six weeks to file a report on disciplinary action taken against convicted policemen. Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, all other accused acquitted in Mangaluru pub attack: They were let off for lack of evidence. Conrad Sangma wins trust vote in Meghalaya, says government will be led by the National People’s Party: Before the vote, Congress leader Mukul Sangma asked which party was leading the new government.