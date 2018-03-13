The big news: 49 confirmed dead after Bangladesh plane crashes in Nepal, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Farmers called off their protest after the Maharashtra government agreed to fulfil their demands, and SP leader Naresh Agarwal joined the BJP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Bangladesh plane crashes in Kathmandu, 49 confirmed dead, 22 being treated: The cause of the crash is not yet clear.
- Maharashtra farmers call off their protest after chief minister says government will fulfil demands: The Central Railways will run two special trains from Mumbai to Bhusawal on Monday for the return of the agitators.
- After being denied a Rajya Sabha ticket, Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal joins BJP: Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress leader PK Valera filed his nomination as an independent candidate on Monday.
- Dalai Lama, listed as one of the chief guests, will not attend the Indian Science Congress, say reports: Officials in the Tibetan administration in exile said the spiritual leader had no plans to visit Manipur this week.
- Supreme Court directs CBI and ED to wrap up investigations in 2G spectrum scam within six months: ‘It is shocking, all matters should see end of the day,’ the court said.
- UP government, Union Health Ministry get NHRC notices after patient seen using severed leg as pillow:The human rights commission asked the state chief secretary to respond within four weeks.
- Aviation authority grounds eight IndiGo and three GoAir aircraft with faulty engines: These Airbus flights of the 320 neo family had reported a number of episodes of mid-air failure.
- SC grants Gujarat six weeks to reply to plea for higher compensation in Bilkis Bano gangrape case: The top court also gave the state government six weeks to file a report on disciplinary action taken against convicted policemen.
- Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, all other accused acquitted in Mangaluru pub attack: They were let off for lack of evidence.
- Conrad Sangma wins trust vote in Meghalaya, says government will be led by the National People’s Party: Before the vote, Congress leader Mukul Sangma asked which party was leading the new government.