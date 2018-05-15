The big news: Karnataka elections end in hung Assembly, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: 16 people died after a flyover collapsed in Varanasi, and Congress-JD(S) alliance and BJP staked claim to Karnataka government.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP sweeps coastal Karnataka, acknowledges RSS’ role in victory: The party won 18 of 21 seats in three districts, up from five in 2013, while the Congress managed to secure only three.
- At least 16 dead after under-construction flyover collapses in Varanasi: Three people were rescued, while several labourers are feared trapped under the debris.
- Congress-JD(S) and BJP race to governor, claim to have numbers to form government: The Bharatiya Janata Party is winning or leading in 104 seats, while the Congress-JD(S) combine have 115 constituencies.
- Reddy brothers win by large margins in Karnataka polls despite illegal mining allegations: Another tainted candidate NA Haris won the Shanti Nagar seat, while incumbent minister KJ George is leading in Sarvagnanagar constituency.
- ‘If Congress had joined hands with JD(S), results would have been different,’ says Mamata Banerjee: Various chief ministers, including Mehbooba Mufti, Vasundhara Raje and Raman Singh, congratulated the BJP for the victory.
- ‘Bengaluru troika’ win contrary to BJP’s predictions: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal had targeted Congress leaders KJ George, NA Haris and Roshan Baig during the campaign.
- Turkey asks Israel ambassador to leave after clashes along Gaza border over relocation of US embassy: The country has also asked its envoys stationed in the United States and Israel to return.
- Petrol, diesel prices touch new high in two days: Petrol was priced at Rs 74.95 per litre in Delhi, while diesel cost Rs 66.36.
- After major fraud, Punjab National Bank reports Rs 13,416 crore loss in fourth quarter: The lender had made a profit of Rs 262 crore in the corresponding period in the previous financial year.
- Suspected militants kill policeman in Kashmir’s Bijbehara town: One police official was injured in the attack.