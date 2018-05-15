A look at the headlines right now:

BJP sweeps coastal Karnataka, acknowledges RSS’ role in victory: The party won 18 of 21 seats in three districts, up from five in 2013, while the Congress managed to secure only three. At least 16 dead after under-construction flyover collapses in Varanasi: Three people were rescued, while several labourers are feared trapped under the debris. Congress-JD(S) and BJP race to governor, claim to have numbers to form government: The Bharatiya Janata Party is winning or leading in 104 seats, while the Congress-JD(S) combine have 115 constituencies. Reddy brothers win by large margins in Karnataka polls despite illegal mining allegations: Another tainted candidate NA Haris won the Shanti Nagar seat, while incumbent minister KJ George is leading in Sarvagnanagar constituency. ‘If Congress had joined hands with JD(S), results would have been different,’ says Mamata Banerjee: Various chief ministers, including Mehbooba Mufti, Vasundhara Raje and Raman Singh, congratulated the BJP for the victory. ‘Bengaluru troika’ win contrary to BJP’s predictions: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal had targeted Congress leaders KJ George, NA Haris and Roshan Baig during the campaign. Turkey asks Israel ambassador to leave after clashes along Gaza border over relocation of US embassy: The country has also asked its envoys stationed in the United States and Israel to return. Petrol, diesel prices touch new high in two days: Petrol was priced at Rs 74.95 per litre in Delhi, while diesel cost Rs 66.36. After major fraud, Punjab National Bank reports Rs 13,416 crore loss in fourth quarter: The lender had made a profit of Rs 262 crore in the corresponding period in the previous financial year. Suspected militants kill policeman in Kashmir’s Bijbehara town: One police official was injured in the attack.