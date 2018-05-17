8.55 am: BS Yeddyurappa arrives at Raj Bhavan shortly before the oath-taking ceremony.

Watch the live ceremony from Bengaluru here:

8.44 am: Union minister Ananth Kumar says all precedents are with the governor’s decision. “We will get the support, we will prove our majority on the floor of the House,” Kumar says.

8.35 am: Celebrations begin outside Yeddyurappa’s house. BJP workers shout slogans of Vande Mataram and “Modi, Modi” outside Raj Bhavan, reports ANI.

8.25 am: Union ministers JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan and Prakash Javadekar to be present at Raj Bhavan for the oath-taking ceremony, reports ANI.

8.15 am: Security was deployed outside the BJP’s office in Bengaluru, reports ANI.