Karnataka elections: BJP leader Yeddyurappa set to take oath as chief minister at 9 am
Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday invited the saffron party to form government and granted Yeddyurappa 15 days to prove his majority.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader BS Yeddyurappa, 75, is set to take oath as Karnataka chief minister at 9 am on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court refused a petition seeking to stay the swearing in ceremony. The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) moved the Supreme Court registrar on Wednesday night after Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the BJP to form the government. Vala granted Yeddyurappa 15 days to prove his majority on the floor of the house.
The Supreme Court ordered the attorney general to furnish the letter in which Yeddyurappa told the governor that he had the numbers for a majority in the Karnataka Assembly. It said the matter would be taken up next on Friday morning.
The late-night events came a day after the election results in Karnataka threw up an inconclusive verdict. Despite securing the most seats, the BJP did not win enough to form government by itself. The Congress and the JD(S) formed a post-poll alliance and together had enough seats to form government. After the alliance approached the governor to stake claim to form the government, the BJP also staked its own claim.
This is the second stint at chief ministership for Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yeddyurappa. He has been credited with providing the BJP its first success in South India. He was the chief minister of Karnataka between 2008 and 2011.
Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the chief minister in November 2007, after the JD(S) and BJP coalition fell through. As the BJP did not have the majority, Yeddyurappa resigned a week later. He contested from Shikaripura constituency in 2008 Assembly elections and won. Eventually, he became the first BJP chief minister of a southern state.
In 2011, however, he resigned after a Lokayukta report accused him of profiting from illegal mining and land deals. In 2012, he resigned from the BJP and floated the Karnataka Janata Paksha. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, Yeddyurappa announced that his party would support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, and Karnataka Janata Paksha was eventually dissolved.
Live updates
8.55 am: BS Yeddyurappa arrives at Raj Bhavan shortly before the oath-taking ceremony.
Watch the live ceremony from Bengaluru here:
8.44 am: Union minister Ananth Kumar says all precedents are with the governor’s decision. “We will get the support, we will prove our majority on the floor of the House,” Kumar says.
8.35 am: Celebrations begin outside Yeddyurappa’s house. BJP workers shout slogans of Vande Mataram and “Modi, Modi” outside Raj Bhavan, reports ANI.
8.25 am: Union ministers JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan and Prakash Javadekar to be present at Raj Bhavan for the oath-taking ceremony, reports ANI.
8.15 am: Security was deployed outside the BJP’s office in Bengaluru, reports ANI.