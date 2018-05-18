A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court will today hear Congress-JD(S) plea against BJP forming government: The judges had said Yeddyurappa’s swearing in would be subject to the final outcome in court. US Senate confirms Gina Haspel as CIA’s first woman director: She faced opposition earlier because of her links to the agency’s brutal interrogation techniques. Trinamool sweeps West Bengal panchayat elections, BJP a distant second: The party has already bagged 16,166 out of 31,836 gram panchayat seats. Indian manager of cement plant shot dead in Oromiya region: The assailants also killed his secretary and driver while they were on their way back to the capital city of Addis Ababa. Ports in Gujarat on alert after Met department issues cyclone warning, dust storm hits Delhi: The India Meteorological Department also warned that thunderstorms and squalls were ‘very likely’ to hit parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday. BSF soldier killed in Pakistan firing along International Border in Arnia: An official said heavy firing and unprovoked shelling of mortars started at about 4 am on Friday from the Pakistani side. Mumbai Police arrestTimes of India employee accused of siphoning off Rs 15 crore from the newspaper: The Crime Branch arrested Amit Mayekar and his brother-in-law Amay Sawant in Pune. Supreme Court reserves verdict on Centre’s draft scheme for Cauvery water management: A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it could postpone the verdict to May 22 or 23 if it was not possible to pronounce it on Friday. Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan launches political party: He said his party would field only women candidates in all 543 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. South Korea offers to mediate as North Korea threatens to pull out of talks with the United States: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said North Korea and the US differed over how to achieve denuclearisation.