The big news: SC to hear plea against BJP forming Karnataka government, and nine other top stories
Headlines: The CIA got its first woman director, and the ruling Trinamool Congress swept the Bengal panchayat polls.
- Supreme Court will today hear Congress-JD(S) plea against BJP forming government: The judges had said Yeddyurappa’s swearing in would be subject to the final outcome in court.
- US Senate confirms Gina Haspel as CIA’s first woman director: She faced opposition earlier because of her links to the agency’s brutal interrogation techniques.
- Trinamool sweeps West Bengal panchayat elections, BJP a distant second: The party has already bagged 16,166 out of 31,836 gram panchayat seats.
- Indian manager of cement plant shot dead in Oromiya region: The assailants also killed his secretary and driver while they were on their way back to the capital city of Addis Ababa.
- Ports in Gujarat on alert after Met department issues cyclone warning, dust storm hits Delhi: The India Meteorological Department also warned that thunderstorms and squalls were ‘very likely’ to hit parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
- BSF soldier killed in Pakistan firing along International Border in Arnia: An official said heavy firing and unprovoked shelling of mortars started at about 4 am on Friday from the Pakistani side.
- Mumbai Police arrestTimes of India employee accused of siphoning off Rs 15 crore from the newspaper: The Crime Branch arrested Amit Mayekar and his brother-in-law Amay Sawant in Pune.
- Supreme Court reserves verdict on Centre’s draft scheme for Cauvery water management: A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it could postpone the verdict to May 22 or 23 if it was not possible to pronounce it on Friday.
- Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan launches political party: He said his party would field only women candidates in all 543 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
- South Korea offers to mediate as North Korea threatens to pull out of talks with the United States: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said North Korea and the US differed over how to achieve denuclearisation.