The big news: BS Yeddyurappa to face floor test at 4 pm on Saturday, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A BSF soldier and four civilians were killed in alleged an ceasefire violation, and fuel prices were hiked for the fifth time in as many days.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court orders floor test in Karnataka Assembly on Saturday at 4 pm: When the Congress and JD(S) had provided a letter with proven majority, why did the governor invite Yeddyurappa to form the government, Justice AK Sikri asked.
- BSF soldier, 4 civilians killed in alleged firing by Pakistan along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir: There was heavy firing and unprovoked shelling of on Friday from the Pakistani side, a Border Security Force official said.
- Petrol, diesel prices increased for fifth time in as many days: Since June, the price of fuel in India has been revised almost daily in sync with fluctuations in the price of oil in international markets.
- At least two die in Hyderabad after heavy rain, over 160 trees uprooted: Many parts of the city were left without electricity as the storm brought down several electric poles.
- Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy after Facebook data breach scandal: On May 3, the firm had said it was shutting down operations along with its parent organisation while citing losses.
- Six finance ministers meet president, seek changes in 15th Finance Commission’s terms of reference: Some of the terms bring significant financial hardship to all states, they told Ram Nath Kovind.
- In Uttar Pradesh, nine pilgrims killed in accident on way to temple in Uttarakhand: More than 21 people have been admitted to nearby hospitals, and five of them are in critical condition.
- Donald Trump says Kim Jong-un can remain in power if he agrees to deal on nuclear programme: North Korea had said it might not attend the summit after a joint military exercise between the US and South Korea.
- China resumes sharing Brahmaputra water flow data with India, says report: They had stopped sharing information following a 74-day military standoff at Doklam.
- WHO calls for emergency meeting to discuss global risks of Ebola outbreak: Officials said there are 44 suspected, probable or confirmed cases of Ebola in Congo, and that 23 people have died have died so far.