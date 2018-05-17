The big news: HD Kumaraswamy to take oath as Karnataka CM on Wednesday, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: In Madhya Pradesh, a Muslim man was beaten to death for allegedly killing cows, and power to 20 villages was cut for Rajnath Singh’s landing.
A look at the headlines right now:
- JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy to take oath as Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday: Initially, the ceremony was planned for Monday but was postponed because it coincided with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary.
- Muslim man beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing cows, four arrested: The man’s companion was critically injured.
- Power supply cut in 20 villages in Madhya Pradesh for Rajnath Singh’s chopper to land, says report: The connection was restored almost 12 hours later at 3 am on Sunday, after locals protested.
- China, US agree to reduce record bilateral trade deficit: The two sides agreed to increase US agriculture and energy exports.
- Karnataka governor giving 15 days to BJP to prove majority was a mockery of democracy, says Rajinikanth: The actor-turned politician said he would decide on contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections only after the poll dates are announced.
- Mumbai jeweller, who left hijack note on Jet Airways’ plane, first to be put on no-fly list, say reports: Birju Kishore Salla was arrested and booked under the stringent Anti-Hijacking Act in October.
- In Iraq elections, bloc led by anti-US, anti-Iran Shia cleric wins the most seats: The internationally favoured Nasr Coalition led by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi finished in third place.
- One lakh students from Nagaland to abstain from voting in the Lok Sabha bye-election on May 28: The seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio resigned from the Lower House in February.
- India, EU appeal to the World Trade Organization against high US tariffs on aluminium, steel imports: New Delhi said it might target US exports of soya, cashew nuts and palm oil for retaliatory import duties.
- Google doodle honours cartographer Abraham Ortelius who created the world’s first modern atlas: His atlas, the first edition of which was published on May 20, 1570, brought all geographical maps into the same format.