The big news: Kumaraswamy may have two deputies in Karnataka, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre sent a team to Kerala after three people died of the Nipah virus, and PM Modi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka may have two deputy chief ministers, say reports: Chief Minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy invited Rajinikanth to visit Karnataka and take a look at the reservoirs in the Cauvery basin, as water is not sufficient.
- Centre to help Kerala tackle Nipah virus after at least three people die: Those infected initially have a sudden onset of flu-like symptoms.
- Narendra Modi to meet Vladimir Putin in Russia today, is confident talks will strengthen partnership: The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral matters in the first informal summit between the countries.
- Dalit man beaten to death in Gujarat’s Rajkot district, five men arrested: Mukesh Vaniya, his wife and another woman were reportedly looking for scraps near a factory at Shapar village in Rajkot district, when they were assaulted.
- Child, three adults injured in fresh dog attacks in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur: At least 14 children have been killed in such attacks in the area in the last six months.
- Bombay Lawyers’ Association moves Supreme Court seeking review of verdict in Judge Loya case: Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, who filed the petition, said the top court’s order had resulted in a ‘miscarriage of justice’.
- Only live music allowed, do not play recorded songs, Delhi government tells pubs: The excise department said restaurants and bars with the L-17 licence could play live music.
- Man arrested in Delhi for allegedly killing 16-year-old domestic worker who asked for her salary: The accused, identified as Manjeet Karketa, had lured the victim and other girls from Jharkhand with the promise of employment.
- Union government seeks views on changing rules to allocate civil services, say reports: It wants to know if services can be allocated after the completion of the foundation course, and if their performance in the course be can made a parameter.
- Nicolas Maduro wins second term as president in Venezuela, Opposition alleges electoral fraud: The United States and Chile said they would not recognise the elections as it did not meet the ‘minimum standards for a true democracy’.