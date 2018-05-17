The big news: Kumaraswamy meets Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: At least three died in Kerala of infection caused by the Nipah virus, and Narendra Modi met Vladimir Putin at an informal summit in Russia.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka CM designate Kumaraswamy says modalities of state Cabinet to be finalised on Tuesday: In Karnataka, a Congress MLA denied that his wife got a call from a BJP leader asking for his support during trust vote on Saturday.
- At least three die of infection caused by Nipah virus in Kerala: Three more people are suspected to have succumbed to the ailment.
- Narendra Modi meets Vladimir Putin at informal summit in Sochi, Russia: Modi acknowledged Russia’s role in getting India the membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation last year.
- Jammu and Kashmir police book BJP MLA’s brother for using abusive language against Mehbooba Mufti: A video showed Choudhary Rajinder Singh using derogatory words against the chief minister during a rally in Kathua.
- Flash floods in Tripura kill six, displace thousands of families in a day: By evening, as the rain abated, some residents were trying to return home.
- Two arrested after videos show them molesting a girl in Bihar’s Gaya: The police said six people had been named in an FIR.
- Sensex loses 232 points in fifth straight session of decline to close at one-month low: The benchmark index had lost 708.41 points in the previous four sessions amid uncertainty over the political situation in Karnataka.
- Indian Railways proposes to serve only vegetarian food on trains on Gandhi Jayanti: The proposal is subject to approval by the Union Ministry of Culture.
- ‘Extremism is not limited to a country or region’, says Pakistan PM after Santa Fe school shooting: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked the international community to find out what led to the shooting.
- PMO asks Met department to tell people what action to take when it issues a weather warning: Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said the prime minister was concerned about the recent deaths caused by extreme weather conditions.