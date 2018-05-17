quick reads

The big news: Kumaraswamy meets Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: At least three died in Kerala of infection caused by the Nipah virus, and Narendra Modi met Vladimir Putin at an informal summit in Russia.

PTI

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Karnataka CM designate Kumaraswamy says modalities of state Cabinet to be finalised on Tuesday: In Karnataka, a Congress MLA denied that his wife got a call from a BJP leader asking for his support during trust vote on Saturday.
  2. At least three die of infection caused by Nipah virus in Kerala: Three more people are suspected to have succumbed to the ailment.  
  3. Narendra Modi meets Vladimir Putin at informal summit in Sochi, Russia: Modi acknowledged Russia’s role in getting India the membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation last year.  
  4. Jammu and Kashmir police book BJP MLA’s brother for using abusive language against Mehbooba Mufti: A video showed Choudhary Rajinder Singh using derogatory words against the chief minister during a rally in Kathua.
  5. Flash floods in Tripura kill six, displace thousands of families in a day: By evening, as the rain abated, some residents were trying to return home. 
  6. Two arrested after videos show them molesting a girl in Bihar’s Gaya: The police said six people had been named in an FIR.
  7. Sensex loses 232 points in fifth straight session of decline to close at one-month low: The benchmark index had lost 708.41 points in the previous four sessions amid uncertainty over the political situation in Karnataka.
  8. Indian Railways proposes to serve only vegetarian food on trains on Gandhi Jayanti: The proposal is subject to approval by the Union Ministry of Culture.  
  9. ‘Extremism is not limited to a country or region’, says Pakistan PM after Santa Fe school shooting: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked the international community to find out what led to the shooting.  
  10. PMO asks Met department to tell people what action to take when it issues a weather warning: Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said the prime minister was concerned about the recent deaths caused by extreme weather conditions.
