A look at the headlines right now:

Despite Centre’s promise to curb prices, petrol and diesel get more expensive again: Petrol prices rose to Rs 76.97 in Delhi, Rs 79.53 in Kolkata and Rs 79.79 in Chennai. It was still the cheapest in Panaji at Rs 70.84. CBI chargesheet says bank’s former managing director misled RBI about Punjab National Bank fraud: On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets, estimated to be worth Rs 170 crore, belonging to businessman Nirav Modi. ‘We have contained the outbreak effectively’, says Kerala health minister on Nipah infections: The government is trying to trace the source of the disease and find out how far the virus may have spread. Tamil separatists are active abroad, says Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena: He also denied allegations by the UN that the nation’s troops had committed human rights violations. Human rights panel sends notice to Gujarat government over alleged lynching of Dalit man in Rajkot: The NHRC has sought a report on the matter and the relief measures given to the affected families within four weeks. Mining operations in Tibetan county near Arunachal border are within our sovereignty, says China: A report claimed Beijing has found a huge cache of gold, silver and other precious metals, valued at nearly $60 billion, in Lhunze, near the India border. Day after BJP MLA’s brother abuses Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti, PDP says it will lodge protest with ally: Choudhary Rajinder Singh’s language was extremely objectionable and unacceptable, said PDP spokesperson Mohammad Rafi Mir. After Supreme Court order to vacate, Mayawati makes her government house a memorial: A signboard outside the bungalow declares it the ‘Sri Kanshi Ramji Memorial Rest House’ after the Bahujan Samaj Party’s idealogue. Rajasthan official arrested for taking money for visas, home ministry orders inquiry: Initial investigation indicated that PK Mishra had accepted bribes from around 3,000 Pakistani migrants in 2017. All-women crew of INSV Tarini return to India after historic global circumnavigation: The expedition titled ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’ was the first-ever circumnavigation of the globe by an Indian all-women crew.