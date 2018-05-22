The big news: Petrol and diesel prices rise for ninth consecutive day, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI said former the PNB chief was aware of the fraud, and the Kerala health minister claimed the Nipah virus outbreak has been contained.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Despite Centre’s promise to curb prices, petrol and diesel get more expensive again: Petrol prices rose to Rs 76.97 in Delhi, Rs 79.53 in Kolkata and Rs 79.79 in Chennai. It was still the cheapest in Panaji at Rs 70.84.
- CBI chargesheet says bank’s former managing director misled RBI about Punjab National Bank fraud: On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets, estimated to be worth Rs 170 crore, belonging to businessman Nirav Modi.
- ‘We have contained the outbreak effectively’, says Kerala health minister on Nipah infections: The government is trying to trace the source of the disease and find out how far the virus may have spread.
- Tamil separatists are active abroad, says Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena: He also denied allegations by the UN that the nation’s troops had committed human rights violations.
- Human rights panel sends notice to Gujarat government over alleged lynching of Dalit man in Rajkot: The NHRC has sought a report on the matter and the relief measures given to the affected families within four weeks.
- Mining operations in Tibetan county near Arunachal border are within our sovereignty, says China: A report claimed Beijing has found a huge cache of gold, silver and other precious metals, valued at nearly $60 billion, in Lhunze, near the India border.
- Day after BJP MLA’s brother abuses Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti, PDP says it will lodge protest with ally: Choudhary Rajinder Singh’s language was extremely objectionable and unacceptable, said PDP spokesperson Mohammad Rafi Mir.
- After Supreme Court order to vacate, Mayawati makes her government house a memorial: A signboard outside the bungalow declares it the ‘Sri Kanshi Ramji Memorial Rest House’ after the Bahujan Samaj Party’s idealogue.
- Rajasthan official arrested for taking money for visas, home ministry orders inquiry: Initial investigation indicated that PK Mishra had accepted bribes from around 3,000 Pakistani migrants in 2017.
- All-women crew of INSV Tarini return to India after historic global circumnavigation: The expedition titled ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’ was the first-ever circumnavigation of the globe by an Indian all-women crew.