A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu CM defends police action during Thoothukudi violence: Tamil Nadu pollution board withdraws power supply to Sterlite Copper’s Thoothukudi plant. Eleven confirmed dead of Nipah virus, government advises against travel to four districts in Kerala: A 61-year-old Kozhikode resident succumbed to the infection on Thursday morning. North Korea calls US Vice President Mike Pence ignorant, warns of nuclear showdown: Pence had said North Korea could end up like Libya if it fails to make a nuclear deal with Washington. EC proposes ‘one year, one election’ system instead of simultaneous voting exercises: The Law Commission had sought the poll panel’s views on holding the 2019 Lok Sabha polls along with the state elections. CRPF jawan killed in suspected Maoist attack in Sukma: Another sustained injuries after they came into contact with an improvised explosive device. Multiple casualties reported after suicide bomber strikes Baghdad park: The attack occurred in a Shi’ite majority district. CBI questions Chhattisgarh Congress leader over explicit CD allegedly featuring BJP minister: Rajesh Munat, who has called the CD fake, has accused Bhupesh Baghel of circulating the clip. Heat wave to continue across northwest and Central India till Sunday, says Met department: The National Capital Region, however, is not likely to find respite from the heat till May 29, the weather forecasters added. Around 10,000 pilgrims stranded in Jammu and Kashmir as Vaishno Devi yatra is suspended because of forest fires: The blaze is being controlled by more than 200 ground staff deployed by the Central Reserve Police force and the administrative body that runs the temple. UN human rights body seeks India’s explanation on missing Dubai princess, says report: In March, India allegedly intercepted a yacht carrying the princess off the Goa coast.