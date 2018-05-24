The big news: Tamil Nadu CM says police action was self defence, and nine other stories
Other headlines: Kerala confirmed that 11 people died of Nipah virus, and North Korea warned the United States of a nuclear showdown.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu CM defends police action during Thoothukudi violence: Tamil Nadu pollution board withdraws power supply to Sterlite Copper’s Thoothukudi plant.
- Eleven confirmed dead of Nipah virus, government advises against travel to four districts in Kerala: A 61-year-old Kozhikode resident succumbed to the infection on Thursday morning.
- North Korea calls US Vice President Mike Pence ignorant, warns of nuclear showdown: Pence had said North Korea could end up like Libya if it fails to make a nuclear deal with Washington.
- EC proposes ‘one year, one election’ system instead of simultaneous voting exercises: The Law Commission had sought the poll panel’s views on holding the 2019 Lok Sabha polls along with the state elections.
- CRPF jawan killed in suspected Maoist attack in Sukma: Another sustained injuries after they came into contact with an improvised explosive device.
- Multiple casualties reported after suicide bomber strikes Baghdad park: The attack occurred in a Shi’ite majority district.
- CBI questions Chhattisgarh Congress leader over explicit CD allegedly featuring BJP minister: Rajesh Munat, who has called the CD fake, has accused Bhupesh Baghel of circulating the clip.
- Heat wave to continue across northwest and Central India till Sunday, says Met department: The National Capital Region, however, is not likely to find respite from the heat till May 29, the weather forecasters added.
- Around 10,000 pilgrims stranded in Jammu and Kashmir as Vaishno Devi yatra is suspended because of forest fires: The blaze is being controlled by more than 200 ground staff deployed by the Central Reserve Police force and the administrative body that runs the temple.
- UN human rights body seeks India’s explanation on missing Dubai princess, says report: In March, India allegedly intercepted a yacht carrying the princess off the Goa coast.