A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s government to face floor test today: The election of the speaker will precede the trust vote. After US cancels summit, North Korea says it is still open to talks: Pyongyang said it was open to resolving problems with Washington ‘at any time in any way’. Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu call statewide shutdown on Friday in protest against Thoothukudi police firing even as CM defends police: The state pollution board withdrew power supply to Sterlite Copper plant, while Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal claimed he was ‘very much in pain’ because of the deaths. Schoolteacher in Chandigarh arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 14-year-old boy: The boy used to go to her home for private tuition. Actor Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment, inappropriate behaviour: Sixteen people told CNN about the actor’s inappropriate behaviour on movie sets, while promoting his films and at his production company. Eleven confirmed dead of Nipah virus, government advises against travel to four districts in Kerala: A nursing student in Kozhikode has tested positive for the virus. As fuel prices rise for 11th consecutive day, Centre says it is considering immediate solution: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said they are considering bringing petroleum products under the GST regime to control prices. Lok Dal candidate drops out of Kairan bye-election to strengthen united Opposition front against BJP: Kanwar Hasan will support his sister-in-law Tabassum Hasan, who is contesting on a Rashtriya Lok Dal ticket. Protect journalist Rana Ayyub from hate campaign, UN body tells India: The United Nations Human Rights office said the Indian government has an obligation to provide effective protection to those who receive death threats. Thirteen arrested in Bengaluru for lynching Rajasthan man on suspicion of kidnapping children: The mob mistook the victim to be a kidnapper and beat him up based on some videos circulating on WhatsApp about a child trafficking gang in the city.