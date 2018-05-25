The big news: HD Kumaraswamy government to face floor test today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: North Korea said it was still open to talks with the US, and a statewide strike called in Tamil Nadu in protest against Thoothukudi deaths.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s government to face floor test today: The election of the speaker will precede the trust vote.
- After US cancels summit, North Korea says it is still open to talks: Pyongyang said it was open to resolving problems with Washington ‘at any time in any way’.
- Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu call statewide shutdown on Friday in protest against Thoothukudi police firing even as CM defends police: The state pollution board withdrew power supply to Sterlite Copper plant, while Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal claimed he was ‘very much in pain’ because of the deaths.
- Schoolteacher in Chandigarh arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 14-year-old boy: The boy used to go to her home for private tuition.
- Actor Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment, inappropriate behaviour: Sixteen people told CNN about the actor’s inappropriate behaviour on movie sets, while promoting his films and at his production company.
- Eleven confirmed dead of Nipah virus, government advises against travel to four districts in Kerala: A nursing student in Kozhikode has tested positive for the virus.
- As fuel prices rise for 11th consecutive day, Centre says it is considering immediate solution: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said they are considering bringing petroleum products under the GST regime to control prices.
- Lok Dal candidate drops out of Kairan bye-election to strengthen united Opposition front against BJP: Kanwar Hasan will support his sister-in-law Tabassum Hasan, who is contesting on a Rashtriya Lok Dal ticket.
- Protect journalist Rana Ayyub from hate campaign, UN body tells India: The United Nations Human Rights office said the Indian government has an obligation to provide effective protection to those who receive death threats.
- Thirteen arrested in Bengaluru for lynching Rajasthan man on suspicion of kidnapping children: The mob mistook the victim to be a kidnapper and beat him up based on some videos circulating on WhatsApp about a child trafficking gang in the city.