The big news: Indian among six killed as Cyclone Mekunu hits Oman and Yemen, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: HD Kumaraswamy won the trust vote in Karnataka, and SEBI sent a notice to ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar in Videocon loan case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Cyclone Mekunu kills five in Yemen’s Socotra island and a 12-year-old girl in southern Oman: Authorities said the tropical storm would weaken and diminish into a tropical depression before hitting the southern parts of Saudi Arabia.
- Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy unanimously wins vote of confidence after BJP walks out of Assembly: Congress leader Ramesh Kumar was elected the speaker of the House after the BJP candidate S Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination.
- Market regulator SEBI sends notice to ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar over loan to Videocon Group: The CBI is investigating whether ICICI Bank violated any law by sanctioning a Rs 3,250-crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.
- Floating restaurant capsizes near Bandra in Mumbai, all 15 people on board rescued: The floatel, Ark Deck Bar, was set for a final sailing on Friday before closing operations for the monsoon.
- BJP leaders Kummanam Rajasekharan, Ganeshi Lal appointed governors of Mizoram and Odisha: Rajasekharan will take over from incumbent Nirbhay Sharma, while Lal will take over from Bihar Governor SP Malik, who was given additional charge of Odisha.
- Army orders court of inquiry against Major Leetul Gogoi after his altercation at a hotel in Srinagar: Army chief Bipin Rawat said the officer will be punished if he is found guilty of any wrongdoing.
- Alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party will pose a challenge in 2019, admits Amit Shah: However, he added, BJP will beat the Congress in one of its two main UP seats – Rae Bareli or Amethi.
- Now, Donald Trump says summit with North Korea could still go ahead on June 12: The US president had called off the meeting a day earlier citing North Korea’s ‘tremendous anger’ and ‘hostility’.
- Congress, DMK criticise Centre’s plan to snoop on social media users: MK Stalin said the government’s plan ‘raises serious issues of illegal surveillance and marks the beginning of a totalitarian regime’.
- Kanimozhi and others detained during shutdown against police firing in Thoothukudi: The Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking a CBI investigation on May 28, while the Madras High Court issued a notice to the agency on a plea seeking its probe.