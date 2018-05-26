A look at the headlines right now:

Cyclone Mekunu kills five in Yemen’s Socotra island and a 12-year-old girl in southern Oman: Authorities said the tropical storm would weaken and diminish into a tropical depression before hitting the southern parts of Saudi Arabia. Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy unanimously wins vote of confidence after BJP walks out of Assembly: Congress leader Ramesh Kumar was elected the speaker of the House after the BJP candidate S Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination. Market regulator SEBI sends notice to ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar over loan to Videocon Group: The CBI is investigating whether ICICI Bank violated any law by sanctioning a Rs 3,250-crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012. Floating restaurant capsizes near Bandra in Mumbai, all 15 people on board rescued: The floatel, Ark Deck Bar, was set for a final sailing on Friday before closing operations for the monsoon. BJP leaders Kummanam Rajasekharan, Ganeshi Lal appointed governors of Mizoram and Odisha: Rajasekharan will take over from incumbent Nirbhay Sharma, while Lal will take over from Bihar Governor SP Malik, who was given additional charge of Odisha. Army orders court of inquiry against Major Leetul Gogoi after his altercation at a hotel in Srinagar: Army chief Bipin Rawat said the officer will be punished if he is found guilty of any wrongdoing. Alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party will pose a challenge in 2019, admits Amit Shah: However, he added, BJP will beat the Congress in one of its two main UP seats – Rae Bareli or Amethi. Now, Donald Trump says summit with North Korea could still go ahead on June 12: The US president had called off the meeting a day earlier citing North Korea’s ‘tremendous anger’ and ‘hostility’. Congress, DMK criticise Centre’s plan to snoop on social media users: MK Stalin said the government’s plan ‘raises serious issues of illegal surveillance and marks the beginning of a totalitarian regime’. Kanimozhi and others detained during shutdown against police firing in Thoothukudi: The Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking a CBI investigation on May 28, while the Madras High Court issued a notice to the agency on a plea seeking its probe.