A look at the headlines right now:

JD(S) and Congress facing ‘some issues’ over portfolio allocation, says HD Kumaraswamy: There is no threat to the government, the chief minister clarified. CBSE announces Class 12 exam results, 83.01% students pass: Meghna Srivastava from Step by Step School in Noida secured the first position. Narendra Modi showcases his government’s achievements in last four years: Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, gave the government the ‘F’ grade in agriculture, foreign policy, job creation and for failing to rein in rising fuel prices. Jaish-e-Mohammad carried out 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack, says NIA: The agency said it cracked the case with the arrest of Kupwara resident Syed Muneer Ul Hassan Qadri on Saturday. Ireland votes overwhelmingly in favour of repealing anti-abortion law: The main group opposing the move on Saturday conceded defeat. Toll in Nipah virus outbreak rises to 12: Insectivorous bats did not spread Nipah virus, researchers found at ground zero of outbreak. Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal back the idea of bringing transport fuel under GST: The price of petrol and diesel rose for the 13th straight day on Saturday. Labour Party wants Vedanta to be de-listed from London Stock Exchange after Thoothukudi deaths: UK’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said the news from Tamil Nadu was shocking, and demanded action. Delhi court convicts gangster Abu Salem in 2002 extortion case: His quantum of sentence will be announced on July 21. Delhi sizzles at 45 degrees Celsius, heat wave to continue till Wednesday: On Friday, the highest maximum temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho district.