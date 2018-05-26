The big news: Kumaraswamy says JD(S), Congress yet to agree on portfolios, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Noida student topped the CBSE Class 12 examinations, and the Congress observed betrayal day to mark the fourth anniversary of NDA government.
A look at the headlines right now:
- JD(S) and Congress facing ‘some issues’ over portfolio allocation, says HD Kumaraswamy: There is no threat to the government, the chief minister clarified.
- CBSE announces Class 12 exam results, 83.01% students pass: Meghna Srivastava from Step by Step School in Noida secured the first position.
- Narendra Modi showcases his government’s achievements in last four years: Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, gave the government the ‘F’ grade in agriculture, foreign policy, job creation and for failing to rein in rising fuel prices.
- Jaish-e-Mohammad carried out 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack, says NIA: The agency said it cracked the case with the arrest of Kupwara resident Syed Muneer Ul Hassan Qadri on Saturday.
- Ireland votes overwhelmingly in favour of repealing anti-abortion law: The main group opposing the move on Saturday conceded defeat.
- Toll in Nipah virus outbreak rises to 12: Insectivorous bats did not spread Nipah virus, researchers found at ground zero of outbreak.
- Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal back the idea of bringing transport fuel under GST: The price of petrol and diesel rose for the 13th straight day on Saturday.
- Labour Party wants Vedanta to be de-listed from London Stock Exchange after Thoothukudi deaths: UK’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said the news from Tamil Nadu was shocking, and demanded action.
- Delhi court convicts gangster Abu Salem in 2002 extortion case: His quantum of sentence will be announced on July 21.
- Delhi sizzles at 45 degrees Celsius, heat wave to continue till Wednesday: On Friday, the highest maximum temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho district.