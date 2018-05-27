Mayawati also said the BSP would enter an alliance of Opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party only if it is given a “respectable” number of seats. If not, the party will contest the 2019 General Elections on its own, she said.

“Although talks are under way for poll alliances in Uttar Pradesh and other states, you have to remain prepared for facing any situation in your respective states at all levels,” she told party workers.

Mayawati was one of the Opposition leaders present at Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

‘Will head BSP for another 20 years’

Changes in the constitution of the Bahujan Samaj Party will allow Mayawati to remain the national president for “the next 20 to 22 years”, she said. The 62-year-old said the party can have a new president only when the incumbent is unable to continue because of old age. The replacement will be appointed on the advice of the outgoing president.

The changes also block her brother Anand Kumar from continuing as vice president, as close relatives of the party chief can no longer hold posts, PTI reported. Mayawati said her brother had himself offered to give up the post in the interest of the party.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh appointed RS Kushwaha the state unit president, replacing Ram Achal Rajbhar. Rajbhar will now be the national general secretary and the party’s coordinator for three states. Vir Singh and Jai Prakash Singh were made national coordinators in the organisational changes Mayawati announced on Saturday.