PM Narendra Modi inaugurates expressway in New Delhi, claims Congress trying to obstruct India’s development: The six-lane Eastern Peripheral Expressway connects Kundli to Palwal in Haryana via Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. One more person suspected to have died of Nipah virus in Kerala, 175 under observation: The virus has killed at least 13 people so far. ‘All regional parties are uniting to defeat the BJP,’ says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: The chief minister said these parties will be kingmakers after the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. In Assam, 16-year-old YouTuber detained twice in a week for video criticising BJP: The teenager attacked the party’s initiative to amend the Citizenship Act. India summons Pakistan envoy, denounces Islamabad’s ‘illegal order’ on Gilgit-Baltistan province: On May 21, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had issued an order that took over most powers from the local Gilgit-Baltistan council. Centre has improved all macroeconomic parameters in four years, claims NITI Aayog vice chairperson: Rajiv Kumar told PTI that non-performing assets and rising oil prices were still a challenge for the Modi government. Shiv Sena clip claims Maharashtra CM asked BJP workers to use any means to win Palghar bye-poll: But Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP’s alliance partner had ‘twisted’ the audio clip. Israeli tanks shell Gaza Strip, Islamic Jihad group says two militants killed: The Israeli military said the attack was a response to an explosive being placed near the border fence. United Kingdom destroyed files on Tamil Tigers, India-Sri Lanka relations, says report: The British Foreign Office confirmed that it destroyed 195 files on the island country, dating from 1978 to 1980. Tension in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat after protesting sugarcane farmer dies: The deceased, identified as Udayveer Singh, was demonstrating against non-payment of dues by sugar mills and an increase in rural power tariff.