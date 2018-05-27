A look at the headlines right now:

  1. PM Narendra Modi inaugurates expressway in New Delhi, claims Congress trying to obstruct India’s development: The six-lane Eastern Peripheral Expressway connects Kundli to Palwal in Haryana via Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.   
  2. One more person suspected to have died of Nipah virus in Kerala, 175 under observation: The virus has killed at least 13 people so far. 
  3. ‘All regional parties are uniting to defeat the BJP,’ says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: The chief minister said these parties will be kingmakers after the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.   
  4. In Assam, 16-year-old YouTuber detained twice in a week for video criticising BJP: The teenager attacked the party’s initiative to amend the Citizenship Act.   
  5. India summons Pakistan envoy, denounces Islamabad’s ‘illegal order’ on Gilgit-Baltistan province: On May 21, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had issued an order that took over most powers from the local Gilgit-Baltistan council. 
  6. Centre has improved all macroeconomic parameters in four years, claims NITI Aayog vice chairperson: Rajiv Kumar told PTI that non-performing assets and rising oil prices were still a challenge for the Modi government.
  7. Shiv Sena clip claims Maharashtra CM asked BJP workers to use any means to win Palghar bye-poll: But Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP’s alliance partner had ‘twisted’ the audio clip.   
  8. Israeli tanks shell Gaza Strip, Islamic Jihad group says two militants killed: The Israeli military said the attack was a response to an explosive being placed near the border fence.   
  9. United Kingdom destroyed files on Tamil Tigers, India-Sri Lanka relations, says report: The British Foreign Office confirmed that it destroyed 195 files on the island country, dating from 1978 to 1980.   
  10. Tension in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat after protesting sugarcane farmer dies: The deceased, identified as Udayveer Singh, was demonstrating against non-payment of dues by sugar mills and an increase in rural power tariff.