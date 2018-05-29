The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached assets worth Rs 177 crore of Rotomac Global and its directors under the anti-money laundering law.

In February, the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case against Rotomac Global and its directors Vikram Kothari, Sadhana Kothari and Rahul Kothari for wilfully defaulting on loans worth Rs 3,695 crore from seven government banks. Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul were arrested. The Enforcement Directorate also filed a case against Vikram Kothari under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

On May 21, the CBI filed charges against Vikram Kothari and Rahul Kothari for allegedly defaulting on a Rs 456.63-crore loan taken from Bank of Baroda.