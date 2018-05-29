The big news: Re-polling ordered in 123 booths of UP, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India and Pakistan agreed to implement the 2003 ceasefire, and girls outperformed boys in CBSE Class 10 examinations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- EC orders repolling at 123 polling stations in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya and Nagaland on Wednesday: Several parties had complained of faulty VVPAT machines during Monday’s bye-elections to the parliamentary constituencies.
- Indian and Pakistani armies agree to implement 2003 ceasefire ‘in letter and spirit’: The directors general of military operations of the two countries established a special hotline.
- CBSE announces Class 10 examination results, girls perform better than boys: Students can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in.
- Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of normal date: Heavy rain lashed Mangaluru while 38 were killed in thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.
- Deputy tehsildars ordered police firing at protestors in Thoothukudi, show FIRs: The case has been transferred to Tamil Nadu’s Crime Investigation Department, and the state has cancelled allotment of land to Vedanta for proposed expansion of the Sterlite plant.
- Gunman kills two police officers, civilian, shot dead in Belgium: The shooter, identified as Benjamin Herman, was on prison leave since Monday.
- CBI books AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes for allegedly violating aviation norms: They are accused of not following the rules for securing international flying licences.
- Congress downplays Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to address RSS workers: A senior leader of the organisation said the former president had met its chief Mohan Bhagwat four times.
- Supreme Court denies bail to co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro: The top court allowed him to file a fresh bail petition before the trial court after three months.
- At least nine civilians die during a raid by security forces in Afghanistan: The government of President Ashraf Ghani has sent a delegation to investigate the incident.