A look at the headlines right now:

EC orders repolling at 123 polling stations in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya and Nagaland on Wednesday: Several parties had complained of faulty VVPAT machines during Monday’s bye-elections to the parliamentary constituencies. Indian and Pakistani armies agree to implement 2003 ceasefire ‘in letter and spirit’: The directors general of military operations of the two countries established a special hotline. CBSE announces Class 10 examination results, girls perform better than boys: Students can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in. Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of normal date: Heavy rain lashed Mangaluru while 38 were killed in thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Deputy tehsildars ordered police firing at protestors in Thoothukudi, show FIRs: The case has been transferred to Tamil Nadu’s Crime Investigation Department, and the state has cancelled allotment of land to Vedanta for proposed expansion of the Sterlite plant. Gunman kills two police officers, civilian, shot dead in Belgium: The shooter, identified as Benjamin Herman, was on prison leave since Monday. CBI books AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes for allegedly violating aviation norms: They are accused of not following the rules for securing international flying licences. Congress downplays Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to address RSS workers: A senior leader of the organisation said the former president had met its chief Mohan Bhagwat four times. Supreme Court denies bail to co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro: The top court allowed him to file a fresh bail petition before the trial court after three months. At least nine civilians die during a raid by security forces in Afghanistan: The government of President Ashraf Ghani has sent a delegation to investigate the incident.