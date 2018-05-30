A look at the headlines right now:

Nearly 10 lakh bank employees begin two-day strike against meagre salary hike: The United Forum of Banking Unions, a collective of nine bank unions, has called for the nationwide strike. EC orders repolling at 123 polling stations in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya and Nagaland on Wednesday: Several parties had complained of faulty VVPAT machines during Monday’s bye-elections to the parliamentary constituencies. Indian and Pakistani armies agree to implement 2003 ceasefire ‘in letter and spirit’: Kashmiri separatists, meanwhile, said they can join dialogue if the Centre clarified what it wanted to talk about.

Massive fire breaks out at rubber godown in Malviya Nagar area, one firefighter injured: More than 30 fire engines have been pressed into service to bring the blaze under control. Tamil film director and producer Muktha Srinivasan dies at 88: His first film won the National Award for the best feature film in Tamil in 1957. CBI books AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes for allegedly violating aviation norms: They are accused of not following the rules for securing international flying licences. Rajinikanth’s ‘Kaala’ will not be released in Karnataka, says state film chamber of commerce: ‘Kannadigas are upset with Rajinikanth’s comments on the Cauvery issue,’ said Sa Ra Govindu, the president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of normal date: Heavy rain lashed Mangaluru while 38 were killed in thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Congress downplays Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to address RSS workers: A senior leader of the organisation said the former president had met its chief Mohan Bhagwat four times. Delhi HC orders JNU committee to take a call on suspension of professor accused of sexual harassment: Professor Atul Kumar Johri, who has been accused of sexually harassing eight students, cannot take charge as warden of any hostel housing women, the court said.