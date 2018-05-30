The big news: Bank employees on two-day strike from today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Re-polling began in 123 booths of UP, Maharashtra and Nagaland on Wednesday, and India and Pakistan agreed to implement the 2003 ceasefire.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nearly 10 lakh bank employees begin two-day strike against meagre salary hike: The United Forum of Banking Unions, a collective of nine bank unions, has called for the nationwide strike.
- EC orders repolling at 123 polling stations in Kairana, Bhandara-Gondiya and Nagaland on Wednesday: Several parties had complained of faulty VVPAT machines during Monday’s bye-elections to the parliamentary constituencies.
- Indian and Pakistani armies agree to implement 2003 ceasefire ‘in letter and spirit’: Kashmiri separatists, meanwhile, said they can join dialogue if the Centre clarified what it wanted to talk about.
- Massive fire breaks out at rubber godown in Malviya Nagar area, one firefighter injured: More than 30 fire engines have been pressed into service to bring the blaze under control.
- Tamil film director and producer Muktha Srinivasan dies at 88: His first film won the National Award for the best feature film in Tamil in 1957.
- CBI books AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes for allegedly violating aviation norms: They are accused of not following the rules for securing international flying licences.
- Rajinikanth’s ‘Kaala’ will not be released in Karnataka, says state film chamber of commerce: ‘Kannadigas are upset with Rajinikanth’s comments on the Cauvery issue,’ said Sa Ra Govindu, the president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.
- Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of normal date: Heavy rain lashed Mangaluru while 38 were killed in thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.
- Congress downplays Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to address RSS workers: A senior leader of the organisation said the former president had met its chief Mohan Bhagwat four times.
- Delhi HC orders JNU committee to take a call on suspension of professor accused of sexual harassment: Professor Atul Kumar Johri, who has been accused of sexually harassing eight students, cannot take charge as warden of any hostel housing women, the court said.