A look at the headlines right now:

Fuel prices cut by just 1 paisa a litre for today, ‘clerical error’ blamed for earlier announcement: Diesel and petrol rates were cut on Wednesday after Russia and Saudi Arabia announced their decision to relax restrictions on crude oil supply. Nearly 10 lakh bank employees begin two-day strike against meagre salary hike: The United Forum of Banking Unions, a collective of nine bank unions, has called for the nationwide strike. ‘India stands resolutely with Indonesia in the fight against terror,’ says Narendra Modi in Jakarta: The prime minister is on a five-day tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. US ready for a June 12 summit with North Korea, but prepared for a delay too, says White House: Spokesperson Sarah Sanders said meetings taking place to save the summit show signs of progress. Repolling under way at 123 voting booths in UP, Maharashtra and Nagaland Lok Sabha seats: Election officers reportedly had to change 384 faulty VVPATs and three EVMs during Monday’s bye-poll election. Delhi court grants P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest: The former finance minister also filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Delhi High Court in the INX media case. Fire at rubber godown in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar still not doused, air force deploys chopper: No casualties have been reported. Four arrested for conspiring to kill Kannada writer and rationalist KS Bhagwan: The Karnataka Police are investigating if the suspects were involved in the Gauri Lankesh murder case. Four-year search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ends: Family members of the people who were on the flight have urged the government to not end the search. Network of Women in Media protests two ‘illegal and unethical’ shows on Times Now: The network accused the channel of violating the law on in-camera trials in the rape case involving former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal.