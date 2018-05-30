The big news: Fuel prices cut by just one paisa per litre, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Over 10 lakh bank staff began a two-day strike against 2% salary hike, and Modi kicked off his five-day tour in Indonesia.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Fuel prices cut by just 1 paisa a litre for today, ‘clerical error’ blamed for earlier announcement: Diesel and petrol rates were cut on Wednesday after Russia and Saudi Arabia announced their decision to relax restrictions on crude oil supply.
- Nearly 10 lakh bank employees begin two-day strike against meagre salary hike: The United Forum of Banking Unions, a collective of nine bank unions, has called for the nationwide strike.
- ‘India stands resolutely with Indonesia in the fight against terror,’ says Narendra Modi in Jakarta: The prime minister is on a five-day tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.
- US ready for a June 12 summit with North Korea, but prepared for a delay too, says White House: Spokesperson Sarah Sanders said meetings taking place to save the summit show signs of progress.
- Repolling under way at 123 voting booths in UP, Maharashtra and Nagaland Lok Sabha seats: Election officers reportedly had to change 384 faulty VVPATs and three EVMs during Monday’s bye-poll election.
- Delhi court grants P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest: The former finance minister also filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Delhi High Court in the INX media case.
- Fire at rubber godown in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar still not doused, air force deploys chopper: No casualties have been reported.
- Four arrested for conspiring to kill Kannada writer and rationalist KS Bhagwan: The Karnataka Police are investigating if the suspects were involved in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.
- Four-year search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ends: Family members of the people who were on the flight have urged the government to not end the search.
- Network of Women in Media protests two ‘illegal and unethical’ shows on Times Now: The network accused the channel of violating the law on in-camera trials in the rape case involving former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal.