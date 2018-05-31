The big news: BJP manages to win only two bye-polls across 10 states, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India’s GDP grew 7.7% in the January-March quarter, and two more people died of Nipah infection in Kerala.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP fails to counter united Opposition in UP, wins just two seats in bye-elections across 10 states: Shiv Sena alleged discrepancies in counting at Palghar.
- India’s GDP growth rises from 7% to 7.7% in last quarter of 2017-’18: The government estimated a 6.7% growth in GDP in the financial year 2017-’18.
- Two more die of Nipah infection in Kerala taking the toll to 16, says reports: As many as nine people are now under surveillance at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for symptoms of the virus.
- Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sanjita Chanu fails dope test, provisionally suspended: The Indian weightlifter had won a gold in the women’s 53kg category in the recent Gold Coast CWG.
- Government receives no bids for Air India stake sale: Thursday was the deadline for submission of expressions of interest for the disinvestment.
- United States renames Pacific Command US Indo-Pacific Command in a gesture to India: The command is responsible for the country’s military activity in the greater Pacific region, and has about 3,75,000 civilian and military personnel.
- Denmark passes law to ban use of burqa, niqab from August 1: The government said the bill is not aimed at any particular religion and does not ban headscarves, turbans or the Jewish skull cap.
- Delhi High Court grants P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till July 3: The court asked the former union finance minister to cooperate with the CBI during questioning.
- Two-day bank strike ends, unions claim it is a ‘total success’: Transactions worth Rs 43,400 crore were affected, the unions said.
- Botswana seeks ECI’s help after Opposition party moves court against use of EVMs made in India: The African nation has urged the Election Commission to India to demonstrate before the court that the machines cannot be hacked.