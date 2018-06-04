Prices of vegetables have shot up in some cities and the supply has been hit as the farmers’ protest entered its fourth day on Monday. The strike is effective in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana and Chhattisgarh.

The farmers plan to intensify their protest from Tuesday. The strike is being held a year after farmer protests were held across the country. On June 6 last year, six farmers died in police firing in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur.

Retail prices of vegetables in several cities have risen since Saturday, a day after the farmers began their strike. Prices have increased by Rs 10-Rs 20 per kg, reported PTI. Traders in Chandigarh said the cost of tomatoes rose to Rs 20-Rs 25 per kg from Rs 10-Rs 15 per kg. The price of other vegetables such as potato, capsicum, bottle gourd, and cucumber have also gone up.

There could be a shortage of supply of fresh vegetables and fruits in Delhi this week. “The mandis in Delhi have stocks of the vegetables and other items,” Adil Khan, the chairperson of Azadpur vegetable market, told PTI. “The stocks are enough to meet the demand for next two days. After that, if fresh supplies do not arrive, situation may worsen.”

There is a shortage of milk in some parts of Punjab’s Ludhiana, reported The Times of India. “We are facing many problems as milk supply is reducing day by day,” a dairy owner in Dugri told the daily. “We charge nominal prices to customers for milk, but the coming times might affect our sales and availability.

Some commercial dairy farmers said they may withdraw from the protest because of their rising losses, reported The Indian Express. “Just in three days, we have incurred losses in crores,” Daljit Singh, president of Punjab Dairy Farmers’ Association, told the daily on Sunday. “There are 6,500 big dairy farmers who are producing 200 to 5,000 litres of milk daily. It costs Rs 5,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh. It is easy for farmers who have less milk produce. They can consume at home or distribute among poor. But how do you manage as much as 50 quintals of milk daily?” He added that dairy farmers have already incurred losses of 2 to 2.5 crore over the last three days.