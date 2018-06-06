The big news: Security forces kill three suspected militants in Kashmir, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Uttar Pradesh endorsed simultaneous elections, and Rajinikanth urged fans to allow the release of ‘Kaala’ in Karnataka.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Security forces foil infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir, kill three militants, says Army: The troops resorted in gunfire after noticing suspicious movement along the Line of Control in the Machhil sector.
- Uttar Pradesh suggests simultaneous state and national elections, will submit report to Centre: Elections to state Assemblies whose terms expire before 2021 could be held along with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a panel proposed.
- Rajinikanth urges fans to allow release of ‘Kaala’ in Karnataka: The actor-turned-politician said he only wanted the Supreme Court order on the Cauvery dispute to be implemented.
- Pakistani Army critic and journalist Gul Bukhari freed hours after being abducted: Her family said she was abducted while on her way to record a TV programme.
- Nirav Modi diverted PNB funds to 15 dummy companies overseas, says Enforcement Directorate: He diverted the funds to these companies ‘in the guise of export-import transactions’.
- Supreme Court allows government to provide reservation in promoting SC/ST employees: The order is effective until the Constitution bench disposes of the matter.
- Suspect in alleged Chhattisgarh sex CD case found dead in Raipur hours after questioning by CBI: No suicide note was recovered from the spot.
- Patanjali to shift food park from Uttar Pradesh, says Adityanath government not encouraging: The government, however, said it has given a month’s extension to Ramdev’s firm to meet the conditions required to get the final approval.
- Film producer Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charges: Weinstein, who has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 70 women, appeared at a court in New York on Tuesday, a week after a grand jury indicted him.
- Designer Kate Spade found dead in her New York home, police suspect suicide: The exact circumstances of her death are not yet clear.