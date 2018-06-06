A look at the headlines right now:

Security forces foil infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir, kill three militants, says Army: The troops resorted in gunfire after noticing suspicious movement along the Line of Control in the Machhil sector. Uttar Pradesh suggests simultaneous state and national elections, will submit report to Centre: Elections to state Assemblies whose terms expire before 2021 could be held along with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a panel proposed.

Rajinikanth urges fans to allow release of ‘Kaala’ in Karnataka: The actor-turned-politician said he only wanted the Supreme Court order on the Cauvery dispute to be implemented. Pakistani Army critic and journalist Gul Bukhari freed hours after being abducted: Her family said she was abducted while on her way to record a TV programme. Nirav Modi diverted PNB funds to 15 dummy companies overseas, says Enforcement Directorate: He diverted the funds to these companies ‘in the guise of export-import transactions’. Supreme Court allows government to provide reservation in promoting SC/ST employees: The order is effective until the Constitution bench disposes of the matter. Suspect in alleged Chhattisgarh sex CD case found dead in Raipur hours after questioning by CBI: No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Patanjali to shift food park from Uttar Pradesh, says Adityanath government not encouraging: The government, however, said it has given a month’s extension to Ramdev’s firm to meet the conditions required to get the final approval.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charges: Weinstein, who has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 70 women, appeared at a court in New York on Tuesday, a week after a grand jury indicted him.

Designer Kate Spade found dead in her New York home, police suspect suicide: The exact circumstances of her death are not yet clear.