Samajwadi Party willing to make sacrifices to continue alliance with BSP, says Akhilesh Yadav: The former chief minister said the two parties would ensure the defeat of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Nine arrested for allegedly lynching two tribal men in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad: The villagers in Chandgaon suspected that the men were thieves. Nirav Modi seeks political asylum in United Kingdom, reports Financial Times: Modi has sought protection from ‘political persecution’, the newspaper quoted Indian and British officials as saying. Brother of Gorakhpur BRD Hospital doctor Kafeel Khan shot at: The police said Kashif Jameel is out of danger and has been shifted to the the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital. PMO and lieutenant governor are not letting us work, alleges Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: The Aam Aadmi Party also announced a statehood campaign across the city from June 17. ‘SC/ST Act, reservation will remain in force till BJP is in power,’ Amit Shah says in Chhattisgarh: He claimed that the BJP would win 65 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Plot to assassinate PM Modi is BJP government’s ploy to gain sympathy, alleges Sharad Pawar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised the Nationalist Congress Party chief’s statements. Voting under way in Karnataka’s Jayanagar Assembly seat: Polling for this constituency was deferred after sitting MLA BN Vijaykumar died a few days before the May 12 elections. Tamil Nadu government says it will not allow Sterlite Copper plant to reopen: State Electricity Minister P Thangamani criticised the Left for claiming his party was biased in favour of the Vedanta-owned firm. Ten injured in suicide attack at government office in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, all four gunmen killed: Fifteen security personnel were killed in a separate attack in Kunduz province.