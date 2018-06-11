The big news: Samajwadi Party says alliance with BSP will continue in 2019, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two tribal men were allegedly lynched in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, and Nirav Modi reportedly sought political asylum in the UK.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Samajwadi Party willing to make sacrifices to continue alliance with BSP, says Akhilesh Yadav: The former chief minister said the two parties would ensure the defeat of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
- Nine arrested for allegedly lynching two tribal men in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad: The villagers in Chandgaon suspected that the men were thieves.
- Nirav Modi seeks political asylum in United Kingdom, reports Financial Times: Modi has sought protection from ‘political persecution’, the newspaper quoted Indian and British officials as saying.
- Brother of Gorakhpur BRD Hospital doctor Kafeel Khan shot at: The police said Kashif Jameel is out of danger and has been shifted to the the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital.
- PMO and lieutenant governor are not letting us work, alleges Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: The Aam Aadmi Party also announced a statehood campaign across the city from June 17.
- ‘SC/ST Act, reservation will remain in force till BJP is in power,’ Amit Shah says in Chhattisgarh: He claimed that the BJP would win 65 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
- Plot to assassinate PM Modi is BJP government’s ploy to gain sympathy, alleges Sharad Pawar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised the Nationalist Congress Party chief’s statements.
- Voting under way in Karnataka’s Jayanagar Assembly seat: Polling for this constituency was deferred after sitting MLA BN Vijaykumar died a few days before the May 12 elections.
- Tamil Nadu government says it will not allow Sterlite Copper plant to reopen: State Electricity Minister P Thangamani criticised the Left for claiming his party was biased in favour of the Vedanta-owned firm.
- Ten injured in suicide attack at government office in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, all four gunmen killed: Fifteen security personnel were killed in a separate attack in Kunduz province.