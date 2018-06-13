Mobile internet services were restored in Shillong, Khasi and Jaintia hill districts of Meghalaya on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Mobile messaging and internet services were suspended on June 1 after violence broke out between members of the dominant Khasi community and long-time Sikh residents of the Punjabi Line settlement in Shillong on May 31. The violence was sparked by an altercation between a Khasi bus driver and a Sikh resident of the settlement. The Khasis are demanding that the residents of Punjabi Line be moved to an area on the city’s outskirts.

“The home department, which reviewed the situation on [Wednesday], has lifted the order of suspension of mobile internet services,” East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner PS Dkhar told PTI. Mobile messaging services were restored on June 7.

Dkhar said the decision was taken after the government received inputs from the police that the situation had returned to normal.

Meanwhile, authorities have temporarily suspended mobile internet services once again in Garo Hills region after a report from Director General of Police SB Singh warned that a law and order situation could lead to a potential threat to public safety, reported IANS.

Dkhar told PTI said that night curfew imposed in the 14 localities under Lumdiengjri police station area and Cantonment Beat House has been relaxed by two hours. Night curfew will now begin at 8 pm and end at 5 am in the 14 areas, whereas curfew in the rest of Shillong will remain in force from 10 pm till 5 am.