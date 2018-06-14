A look at the headlines today:

Two men lynched in Jharkhand’s Godda district on suspicion of cattle theft, 4 arrested: Three people were arrested in West Bengal’s Malda for allegedly beating to death a man on suspicion that he was a child abductor. UN General Assembly adopts resolution condemning Israel for excessive force at Gaza border: The US voted against the resolution as it does not mention Hamas terror organisation. Soldier, two militants killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora: The operation is still going on. Cabinet approves HDFC Bank’s proposal to raise Rs 24,000 crore as FDI: The decision was taken at a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Arun Jaitley takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi, says wisdom can’t be inherited: The finance minister claims the Congress party has become ‘ideologyless’ and pushed itself to the fringe. Mobile internet services restored in Shillong, Khasi and Jaintia Hills: Mobile services were suspended after violence broke out between the majority Khasi community and the Sikh residents of Shillong on May 31. UIDAI defers roll-out of facial recognition facility for Aadhaar authentication to August 1: The authority’s CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the delay will help ensure a smooth roll-out of the service. Delhi air quality stays ‘severe’, thick dusty haze likely to persist till Friday: The concentration of dust particles in the air was two times the level on Tuesday evening. Fire breaks out in Prabhadevi high-rise in Mumbai, no casualties reported: Around 90 people have been rescued from the building. Grand alliance to stop Narendra Modi reflects the sentiments of people, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president, however, did not mention who would lead the alliance.