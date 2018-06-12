The big news: Four CMs back Arvind Kejriwal’s sit-in, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Seven RJD leaders were booked for revealing the identity of a rape survivor, and Afghanistan said it would extend its ceasefire with Taliban.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Four chief ministers urge Centre to resolve ‘constitutional crisis’ in Delhi: Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu, Pinarayi Vijayan and HD Kumaraswamy were not given an appointment with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
- Seven RJD leaders in Bihar booked for forcing rape survivor narrate her ordeal: The FIR was registered for ‘blatantly violating the provisions of law and revealing the identity of rape victim against her wishes’.
- Afghanistan extends unilateral ceasefire with Taliban after Eid celebrations: President Ashraf Ghani urged militants to follow the government’s lead and participate in peace talks.
- SIT says sixth suspect in Gauri Lankesh murder shot journalist with a country-made pistol: The police said Parashuram Waghmare told the investigation team that the gun was handed to him just a day before the murder.
- Air quality in Delhi still in ‘severe’ category despite slight improvement: The level of pollution came down a bit after local winds picked up speed on Friday and dispersed pollutants, a weather scientist said.
- India retaliates against hefty US tariffs, hikes import duty on 30 American items: China too imposed retaliatory import duties on over 600 items after US announces trade tariffs.
- Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to pay $20 million fine to settle tax fraud claims: It will come with a two-year jail term that is unlikely to be served due to tax fraud rules in Spain.
- Toll rises to 12 in North East floods, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb calls review meeting: More than 3.86 lakh people are still marooned in the seven flood-hit districts of Assam.
- 20 killed in explosion at gathering of security forces and Taliban in Afghanistan: Afghan security forces and Taliban militants celebrated Eid together after ceasefire.
- Prohibitory orders imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur after violent clashes break out: The police said that two groups began fighting after a few people allegedly hurled stones at a procession celebrating Maharana Pratap Jayanti.