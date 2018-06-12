The big news: Centre decides against extending Ramzan ceasefire in Kashmir, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi assured help to flood-affected states during Niti Aayog council meet, and Seychelles called off its military base project with India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre decides not to extend ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir:Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the security forces have been asked to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent militants from launching attacks.
- PM Narendra Modi calls for double-digit GDP growth at NITI Aayog governing council meeting: The fourth meeting of the policy think tank’s governing council is under way at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
- Seychelles calls off military base project with India, New Delhi seeks explanation: President Danny Faure said they will build a coast guard facility on Assumption – the island where the military base was to be built – themselves.
- Toll in North East floods rises to 17 as heavy rainfall continues to trigger landslides: In the governing council meeting of the think tank NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured assistance to the chief ministers of flood-affected states.
- Eight injured as taxi driver rams into crowd in Moscow: The police said they had detained driver and filed a criminal case against him.
- Rebel AIADMK legislator to withdraw plea from Madras HC challenging his disqualification: Thangathamizh Selvan said the high court, which delivered a split verdict on Thursday, has let down the public.
- Afghanistan extends unilateral ceasefire with Taliban after Eid celebrations: President Ashraf Ghani urged militants to follow the government’s lead and participate in peace talks.
- Four chief ministers urge Centre to resolve ‘constitutional crisis’in Delhi: Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu, Pinarayi Vijayan and HD Kumaraswamy were not given an appointment with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
- UK relaxes visa rules for students from 11 ‘low-risk’ countries – India is not on the list: The list, which already had Australia, the United States, Canada and New Zealand, now includes China, Bahrain and Serbia.
- Seven RJD leaders in Bihar booked for forcing rape survivor to narrate her ordeal: The FIR was registered for ‘blatantly violating the provisions of law and revealing the identity of rape victim against her wishes’.