The big news: Centre will not extend ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi Police prevented AAP workers from marching to Narendra Modi’s house, and think tank NITI Aayog held the meeting of governing council.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre decides not to extend ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir: At least two people were injured in a blast inside park in Ganderbal.
- Delhi Police stop AAP workers’ protest march to Narendra Modi’s residence: Four chief ministers urged the Centre to resolve the ‘constitutional crisis’.
- The challenge now is to take economic growth to double digits, says PM Modi at NITI Aayog meet: Tamil Nadu urged the Centre to allow state governments to collect income tax.
- North East flood toll rises to 17 as heavy rainfall continues to trigger landslides: In the governing council meeting of the think tank NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured assistance to the chief ministers of flood-affected states.
- Rescue vessel Aquarius arrives in Spain a week after Italy refuses entry to over 600 refugees: Spainish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered to take the ship in carrying 630 migrants and promised free healthcare.
- Bahujan Samaj Party rules out alliance in Madhya Pradesh: The Congress also refuted reports that it had claimed alliance negotiations with the Bahujan Samaj Party were underway.
- Five men allegedly sodomise teenager in Ghaziabad: They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
- At least 31 killed in suspected Boko Haram suicide attacks in Nigeria: The militants reportedly fired rocket-propelled grenades after twin blasts which increased the casualties.
- Nirav Modi had six passports and may now be in Belgium, says report: Investigating Agency officials said the absconding businessman may now face a new FIR against him.
- At least 15 killed in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, 45 injured: The attack took place outside the Nangarhar provincial governor’s office.