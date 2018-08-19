A look at the headlines right now:

More than 38,000 people have been rescued in Kerala, says Centre: There has been an outpouring of support for the victims on social media, which has been donating for flood relief. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes immersed in Ganga in Haridwar: A huge crowd assembled at the ghat in Haridwar during the ceremony. Wrestler Bajrang Punia bags India’s first gold medal at 2018 Asian Games: Punia won a thrilling final against Japan’s Daichi Takatani to claim gold in the 65kg category Centre says back series GDP data showing UPA achieved double-digit growth is not official: Congress leader Chidamabaram said the report shows that the average growth rate under the UPA-1 government was 8.87%. Two arrested for assaulting professor in Motihari for Facebook comment critical of Vajpayee: Five accused are still absconding, police have said. Nearly 1,500 people still stranded in flood-hit Kodagu district, says chief minister: Six people have died and over 11,000 houses have been damaged in rain-related incidents so far. Opposition criticises Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pakistan Army chief in Islamabad: Sidhu, however, said he hugged Qamar Javed Bajwa because he told him Pakistan may allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartapur next year. Bihar Police book former social welfare minister and her husband in connection with Muzaffarpur rape case: The police found 50 cartriges in her in-law’s house during a raid. Man in Maharashtra faces police action for putting up 300 banners to apologise to his girlfriend: The Wakad Police can take steps against Nilesh Khedekar based on rules dealing with public hoardings and defacement of public property. Suspected militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector, says Army: A spokesperson said militants had tried to infiltrate through the Line of Control.