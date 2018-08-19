The big news: IMD predicts respite from heavy rainfall in Kerala, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Wrestler Bajrang Punia won India’s first gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes were immersed in the Ganga.
A look at the headlines right now:
- More than 38,000 people have been rescued in Kerala, says Centre: There has been an outpouring of support for the victims on social media, which has been donating for flood relief.
- Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes immersed in Ganga in Haridwar: A huge crowd assembled at the ghat in Haridwar during the ceremony.
- Wrestler Bajrang Punia bags India’s first gold medal at 2018 Asian Games: Punia won a thrilling final against Japan’s Daichi Takatani to claim gold in the 65kg category
- Centre says back series GDP data showing UPA achieved double-digit growth is not official: Congress leader Chidamabaram said the report shows that the average growth rate under the UPA-1 government was 8.87%.
- Two arrested for assaulting professor in Motihari for Facebook comment critical of Vajpayee: Five accused are still absconding, police have said.
- Nearly 1,500 people still stranded in flood-hit Kodagu district, says chief minister: Six people have died and over 11,000 houses have been damaged in rain-related incidents so far.
- Opposition criticises Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pakistan Army chief in Islamabad: Sidhu, however, said he hugged Qamar Javed Bajwa because he told him Pakistan may allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartapur next year.
- Bihar Police book former social welfare minister and her husband in connection with Muzaffarpur rape case: The police found 50 cartriges in her in-law’s house during a raid.
- Man in Maharashtra faces police action for putting up 300 banners to apologise to his girlfriend: The Wakad Police can take steps against Nilesh Khedekar based on rules dealing with public hoardings and defacement of public property.
- Suspected militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector, says Army: A spokesperson said militants had tried to infiltrate through the Line of Control.