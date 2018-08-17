The big news: Fire in residential building in Mumbai kills two, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Reports said India may reject UAE’s offer for Kerala flood relief, and two aides of Donald Trump were found guilty of multiple fraud charges.
- Two dead, 14 injured after fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai: The blaze was confined to the 12th floor, and was doused after almost two hours.
- India may turn down UAE’s Rs 700-crore offer and other foreign aid for Kerala, say reports: The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to announce its stance on the matter.
- Two Donald Trump aides found guilty of fraud, US president implicated: Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in a New York court to eight counts of making illegal campaign contributions.
- Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat dies at 63: He had also served as the president of the party’s Mumbai unit.
- Satya Pal Malik to replace NN Vohra as governor of Jammu and Kashmir: The state has been under Governor’s Rule since June 20 after the BJP pulled out of an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party.
- Imran Khan calls for India-Pakistan dialogue to resolve all conflicts, including Kashmir: The Pakistan prime minister said this was the best way to alleviate poverty in the subcontinent.
- India record second biggest win in Asian Games hockey with a 21-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan: By one goal, they missed bettering their own all-time Asian Games record of 22-0.
- Uttarakhand High Court bans animal slaughter in the open across the state on Bakrid: The court also imposed a ban on animal sacrifice at Hindu temples, saying that the order would apply to all religions.
- No outbreak of any communicable disease in Kerala so far, says health minister: JP Nadda said he was personally monitoring the situation and was in regular touch with Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja and other state health functionaries.
- United States deports former Nazi guard, now 95 years old, to Germany: Jakiw Palij became a citizen in 1957 and is believed to be the last Nazi collaborator living in the US.