quick reads

The big news: Fire in residential building in Mumbai kills two, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Reports said India may reject UAE’s offer for Kerala flood relief, and two aides of Donald Trump were found guilty of multiple fraud charges.

by 
An elderly woman rescued from the top floors of the building where the fire broke out in Mumbai. | HT Photo

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Two dead, 14 injured after fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai: The blaze was confined to the 12th floor, and was doused after almost two hours.  
  2. India may turn down UAE’s Rs 700-crore offer and other foreign aid for Kerala, say reports: The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to announce its stance on the matter.
  3. Two Donald Trump aides found guilty of fraud, US president implicated: Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in a New York court to eight counts of making illegal campaign contributions.
  4. Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat dies at 63: He had also served as the president of the party’s Mumbai unit.  
  5. Satya Pal Malik to replace NN Vohra as governor of Jammu and Kashmir: The state has been under Governor’s Rule since June 20 after the BJP pulled out of an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party.
  6. Imran Khan calls for India-Pakistan dialogue to resolve all conflicts, including Kashmir: The Pakistan prime minister said this was the best way to alleviate poverty in the subcontinent.
  7. India record second biggest win in Asian Games hockey with a 21-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan: By one goal, they missed bettering their own all-time Asian Games record of 22-0.  
  8. Uttarakhand High Court bans animal slaughter in the open across the state on Bakrid: The court also imposed a ban on animal sacrifice at Hindu temples, saying that the order would apply to all religions.  
  9. No outbreak of any communicable disease in Kerala so far, says health minister: JP Nadda said he was personally monitoring the situation and was in regular touch with Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja and other state health functionaries.
  10. United States deports former Nazi guard, now 95 years old, to Germany: Jakiw Palij became a citizen in 1957 and is believed to be the last Nazi collaborator living in the US.  
