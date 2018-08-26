The big news: Narendra Modi says India stands with flood-hit Kerala, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Fouaad Mirza became first Indian to win individual equestrian medal in 36 years, and Rahul Gandhi downplayed ambitions of becoming the PM.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi expresses solidarity with Kerala flood victims: He remembered Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying the country will remain grateful to the former prime minister for bringing good governance in the mainstream.
- Fouaad Mirza becomes first Indian to win individual equestrian medal in 36 years: India also added another silver by in the eventing competition by finishing second in the team event.
- Rahul Gandhi says he has no ambition to become prime minister, is fighting an ideological battle: Speaking to members of the Indian Journalists Association in London, the Congress president claimed that Vijay Mallya met BJP leaders before fleeing India.
- US Senator and war veteran John McCain dies at 81: He was diagnosed with brain cancer in July 2017.
- Four militants arrested in Handwara after brief gunfight, says Army: An Army spokesperson said the security forces laid an ambush after getting information about the four new recruits of the Al Badr outfit.
- Body of witness in Unnao case exhumed without family’s consent: Yunus Khan’s family went to meet Chief Minister Adityanath in Lucknow to complain that the process was carried out despite their objections.
- Reliance Group files Rs 5,000-crore defamation suit against ‘National Herald’: The Anil Ambani-led firms alleged that an article published in the newspaper on the fighter jet deal was ‘libellous and derogatory’.
- One killed, 100 injured as earthquake strikes Iran’s Kermanshah province: Governor Hushang Bazvand said there were about 25 aftershocks.
- Fake Aadhaar cards used to steal ration in Uttar Pradesh, around 1.86 lakh transactions reported in July: A detailed inquiry is being carried out in 43 districts of the state, officials said.
- Khalistan supporters allegedly attack Sikh leader in California: The police have arrested three people in connection with the attack.