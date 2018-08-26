A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi expresses solidarity with Kerala flood victims: He remembered Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying the country will remain grateful to the former prime minister for bringing good governance in the mainstream. Fouaad Mirza becomes first Indian to win individual equestrian medal in 36 years: India also added another silver by in the eventing competition by finishing second in the team event. Rahul Gandhi says he has no ambition to become prime minister, is fighting an ideological battle: Speaking to members of the Indian Journalists Association in London, the Congress president claimed that Vijay Mallya met BJP leaders before fleeing India. US Senator and war veteran John McCain dies at 81: He was diagnosed with brain cancer in July 2017. Four militants arrested in Handwara after brief gunfight, says Army: An Army spokesperson said the security forces laid an ambush after getting information about the four new recruits of the Al Badr outfit. Body of witness in Unnao case exhumed without family’s consent: Yunus Khan’s family went to meet Chief Minister Adityanath in Lucknow to complain that the process was carried out despite their objections. Reliance Group files Rs 5,000-crore defamation suit against ‘National Herald’: The Anil Ambani-led firms alleged that an article published in the newspaper on the fighter jet deal was ‘libellous and derogatory’. One killed, 100 injured as earthquake strikes Iran’s Kermanshah province: Governor Hushang Bazvand said there were about 25 aftershocks. Fake Aadhaar cards used to steal ration in Uttar Pradesh, around 1.86 lakh transactions reported in July: A detailed inquiry is being carried out in 43 districts of the state, officials said. Khalistan supporters allegedly attack Sikh leader in California: The police have arrested three people in connection with the attack.