The big news: Neeraj Chopra wins gold in javelin throw at Asian Games, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Major Leetul Gogoi was found guilty of ‘fraternising with local’, and the Akali Dal called a panel report on sacrilege incidents ‘waste paper’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Favourite Neeraj Chopra wins javelin throw gold with yet another national record: Middle distance runner Sudha Singh clinched silver medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, and Dharun Ayyasamy also won the silver medal in the men’s 400m hurdles.
- Major Leetul Gogoi guilty of ‘fraternising’ with local in Srinagar hotel, faces disciplinary action: In May, the Army officer – known for using a civilian as a shied against stone-pelters – was caught trying to check into the hotel with a Kashmiri woman.
- Shiromani Akali Dal calls Ranjit Singh panel report on sacrilege incidents ‘waste paper’: Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has been named for his ‘apparent involvement’ in police action against anti-sacrilege protestors in Kotkapura in 2015.
- Opposition asks Election Commission to share details of firms responsible for fixing EVMs: The poll panel conducted a meeting with political parties to discuss electoral reforms.
- DMK will face consequences if I’m not readmitted, says expelled leader MK Alagiri: His comments came a day before younger brother Stalin is set to be elected unopposed as party president in Chennai.
- SC issues notices to WhatsApp, Union ministries on plea against messenger’s payment service: The petition said that according to the RBI, in order to run such a service in India, the firm must have its offices and payments in India.
- Captain of plane that crashed in Nepal was ‘emotionally disturbed’, says inquiry report: The draft report said that Captain Abid Sultan was under stress and smoking constantly while talking to his co-pilot before the aircraft went down.
- SpiceJet successfully operates India’s first flight powered by biojet fuel: The aircraft flew on a mix of 75% aviation turbine fuel and 25% biojet fuel, said the airline in a statement.
- SC accepts apology of petitioner who accused CJI Dipak Misra of conflict of interest in a case: The petitioner had cited conflict of interest on part of the chief justice who was hearing a plea seeking to debar legislators from practising law.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi is ignorant about India and its cultural ethos, says RSS: The comments came after the Congress leader compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh with Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood.