Favourite Neeraj Chopra wins javelin throw gold with yet another national record: Middle distance runner Sudha Singh clinched silver medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, and Dharun Ayyasamy also won the silver medal in the men’s 400m hurdles. Major Leetul Gogoi guilty of ‘fraternising’ with local in Srinagar hotel, faces disciplinary action: In May, the Army officer – known for using a civilian as a shied against stone-pelters – was caught trying to check into the hotel with a Kashmiri woman. Shiromani Akali Dal calls Ranjit Singh panel report on sacrilege incidents ‘waste paper’: Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has been named for his ‘apparent involvement’ in police action against anti-sacrilege protestors in Kotkapura in 2015. Opposition asks Election Commission to share details of firms responsible for fixing EVMs: The poll panel conducted a meeting with political parties to discuss electoral reforms. DMK will face consequences if I’m not readmitted, says expelled leader MK Alagiri: His comments came a day before younger brother Stalin is set to be elected unopposed as party president in Chennai. SC issues notices to WhatsApp, Union ministries on plea against messenger’s payment service: The petition said that according to the RBI, in order to run such a service in India, the firm must have its offices and payments in India. Captain of plane that crashed in Nepal was ‘emotionally disturbed’, says inquiry report: The draft report said that Captain Abid Sultan was under stress and smoking constantly while talking to his co-pilot before the aircraft went down. SpiceJet successfully operates India’s first flight powered by biojet fuel: The aircraft flew on a mix of 75% aviation turbine fuel and 25% biojet fuel, said the airline in a statement. SC accepts apology of petitioner who accused CJI Dipak Misra of conflict of interest in a case: The petitioner had cited conflict of interest on part of the chief justice who was hearing a plea seeking to debar legislators from practising law. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is ignorant about India and its cultural ethos, says RSS: The comments came after the Congress leader compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh with Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood.