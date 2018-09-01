The big news: Economic growth exceeds 8% for the first time in two years, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sudha Bharadwaj said the letter cited by police was concocted, and the US has ended all funding for the UN arm that helps Palestinian refugees.
A look at the headlines right now:
- GDP growth rose to 8.2% in first quarter of 2018-’19: The government had reported a 7.7% growth in the GDP in the previous quarter.
- Arrested lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj says letter read out to media by police is ‘concocted’: Police have claimed to have evidence that the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case had links with Maoists.
- United States ends all funding for United Nations agency that helps Palestinian refugees: The Donald Trump administration said it will no longer commit to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s ‘irredeemably flawed operation’.
- India and Nepal sign agreement to build railway line between Kathmandu and Bihar’s Raxaul: The agreement was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the hill country.
- Lacklustre India women’s hockey team go down to disciplined Japan, finish with silver medal in the Asian Games: India, despite being the higher-ranked team, were outplayed by a Japanese team that executed its gameplan to perfection.
- Jammu and Kashmir to hold its first local body polls since 2011 from October 1: Urban local bodies will vote between October 1 and October 5, and panchayats between November 8 and December 4.
- Personal laws can be preserved only if they do not contradict the Constitution, says the Law Commission: The panel said that ‘piecemeal changes’ can be made to personal laws to balance freedom of religion with the right to equality.
- Census 2021 will collect data on Other Backward Classes for the first time: The data is expected to be finalised in three years, unlike seven-eight years it takes now.
- Over 200 people rescued in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh as Siang river continues to swell: In Meghayala, a flood alert has been sounded in three districts.
- Delayed action by pilots led to technical snag in Rahul Gandhi’s flight in April, finds inquiry: The aircraft carrying the Congress president had suddenly tilted heavily on one side and its altitude dipped steeply on April 26.