A look at the headlines right now:

GDP growth rose to 8.2% in first quarter of 2018-’19: The government had reported a 7.7% growth in the GDP in the previous quarter. Arrested lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj says letter read out to media by police is ‘concocted’: Police have claimed to have evidence that the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case had links with Maoists. United States ends all funding for United Nations agency that helps Palestinian refugees: The Donald Trump administration said it will no longer commit to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s ‘irredeemably flawed operation’. India and Nepal sign agreement to build railway line between Kathmandu and Bihar’s Raxaul: The agreement was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the hill country.

Lacklustre India women’s hockey team go down to disciplined Japan, finish with silver medal in the Asian Games: India, despite being the higher-ranked team, were outplayed by a Japanese team that executed its gameplan to perfection. Jammu and Kashmir to hold its first local body polls since 2011 from October 1: Urban local bodies will vote between October 1 and October 5, and panchayats between November 8 and December 4.

Personal laws can be preserved only if they do not contradict the Constitution, says the Law Commission: The panel said that ‘piecemeal changes’ can be made to personal laws to balance freedom of religion with the right to equality. Census 2021 will collect data on Other Backward Classes for the first time: The data is expected to be finalised in three years, unlike seven-eight years it takes now. Over 200 people rescued in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh as Siang river continues to swell: In Meghayala, a flood alert has been sounded in three districts. Delayed action by pilots led to technical snag in Rahul Gandhi’s flight in April, finds inquiry: The aircraft carrying the Congress president had suddenly tilted heavily on one side and its altitude dipped steeply on April 26.