‘Loans were given on phone calls made by dynasts,’ says PM as he launches India Post Payments Bank: Narendra Modi also charged the previous government with hiding the extent of non-performing assets. Indian men’s hockey team beat Pakistan 2-1 to bag bronze medal: Akashdeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh were the goal scorers for India. Kerala health department issues alert for rat fever; 28 people have died since August 1: Fourteen deaths have been reported from Kozhikode district alone. Pakistan government announces auction of luxury and surplus official vehicles in austerity drive: The auction will be held at the prime minister’s house on September 17. Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘sewer worm’: He said the Congress president should be admitted to a mental asylum for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a liar. ‘Such falsehood is dangerous for country’s future,’ says Anand Teltumbde: He was among the nine activists and lawyers whose homes were raided by the Pune Police on Tuesday. Three militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora, says Army: The gunfight, which took place at Danna, Behak Chanadaji area of the district, is now over. Tripura communist leader Biswajit Dutta joins BJP, says CPI(M) plotted against him: The party refuted his claims and said he was dropped as a candidate for the Assembly elections on health grounds. Court asks police to further inquire case against Major Gogoi for fraternising with local: The Srinagar court said the investigation into the case was done in a casual manner, and asked the police to submit a report by September 18. Upcoming Telangana Cabinet meeting triggers speculation of early Assembly elections: Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao said his father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will make an important announcement on Sunday.