The big news: FIR filed against Robert Vadra in Gurugram land deal case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The home minister defended arrests of activists last week, and a Telangana Cabinet meeting today has triggered talk of early elections.
A look at the headlines right now:
- FIR filed against Robert Vadra, ex-Haryana CM Hooda in Gurugram land deals case: The case has been lodged in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal in Sector 83 of Gurugram.
- All have the right to speak, but no one will be allowed to destabilise country, says Rajnath Singh: The Union minister said there will be no efforts to ‘compress the pressure cooker’ in reference to the Supreme Court’s remarks on the arrest of five activists.
- Upcoming Cabinet meeting triggers speculation of early Assembly elections in Telangana: Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao said his father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will make an important announcement on Sunday.
- Police seek 90-day extension to file chargesheet against activists arrested in June in connection with Bhima Koregaon: Defence lawyer Rahul Deshmukh said that the court adjourned the hearing after they pleaded for time to study the police application..
- Police arrest Kashmir journalist, family claims he is under illegal detention: The police said they had found evidence of Aasif Sultan being involved in ‘unlawful activities’, but did not reveal details of it.
- United States military to cancel over $300 million in aid to Pakistan: The Department of Defense is now awaiting the decision of the US Congress on its plan to cancel aid.
- Anand Teltumbde claims police trying to malign him, says ‘such falsehood is dangerous for country’s future’: The family of arrested activist Vernon Gonsalves also said charges against him are fabricated;
- ‘Loans were given on phone calls made by dynasts,’ says PM as he launches India Post Payments Bank: Narendra Modi also charged the previous government with hiding the extent of non-performing assets.
- Three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder were involved in conspiracy to kill Dabholkar, CBI tells court: One of the accused also imparted weapons training to the anti-superstition activist’s killers, the agency said.
- Pakistan government announces auction of luxury and surplus official vehicles in austerity drive: The auction will be held at the prime minister’s house on September 17.