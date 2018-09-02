A look at the headlines right now:

FIR filed against Robert Vadra, ex-Haryana CM Hooda in Gurugram land deals case: The case has been lodged in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal in Sector 83 of Gurugram. All have the right to speak, but no one will be allowed to destabilise country, says Rajnath Singh: The Union minister said there will be no efforts to ‘compress the pressure cooker’ in reference to the Supreme Court’s remarks on the arrest of five activists. Upcoming Cabinet meeting triggers speculation of early Assembly elections in Telangana: Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao said his father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will make an important announcement on Sunday. Police seek 90-day extension to file chargesheet against activists arrested in June in connection with Bhima Koregaon: Defence lawyer Rahul Deshmukh said that the court adjourned the hearing after they pleaded for time to study the police application.. Police arrest Kashmir journalist, family claims he is under illegal detention: The police said they had found evidence of Aasif Sultan being involved in ‘unlawful activities’, but did not reveal details of it. United States military to cancel over $300 million in aid to Pakistan: The Department of Defense is now awaiting the decision of the US Congress on its plan to cancel aid. Anand Teltumbde claims police trying to malign him, says ‘such falsehood is dangerous for country’s future’: The family of arrested activist Vernon Gonsalves also said charges against him are fabricated; ‘Loans were given on phone calls made by dynasts,’ says PM as he launches India Post Payments Bank: Narendra Modi also charged the previous government with hiding the extent of non-performing assets. Three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder were involved in conspiracy to kill Dabholkar, CBI tells court: One of the accused also imparted weapons training to the anti-superstition activist’s killers, the agency said. Pakistan government announces auction of luxury and surplus official vehicles in austerity drive: The auction will be held at the prime minister’s house on September 17.