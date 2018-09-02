A look at the headlines right now:

FIR filed against Robert Vadra, ex-Haryana CM Hooda in Gurugram land deals case: The case has been lodged in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal in Sector 83 of Gurugram. Upcoming Cabinet meeting triggers speculation of early Assembly elections in Telangana: Telangana Congress says it will move court if chief minister dissolves Assembly for early elections. Assam Police charge 48 people for murder of two men in Karbi Anglong lynching: The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to murder, wrongful restraint, and unlawful assembly. United States military to cancel over $300 million in aid to Pakistan: The Department of Defense is now awaiting the decision of the US Congress on its plan to cancel aid. Arrests of activists are strong-arm tactics to muzzle freedom of expression, says P Chidambaram: The Pune Police get 90 days more to file chargesheet against five other activists arrested earlier in June. Three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder were involved in conspiracy to kill Dabholkar, CBI tells court: One of the accused also imparted weapons training to the anti-superstition activist’s killers, said the agency. At John McCain’s funeral, Obama takes a swipe at Trump: McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain also criticised the US president, asserting that ‘The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again’. Heavy rain brings relief to Delhi, more expected over next two days: The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. Jharkhand Police identify and rescue 20 children missing from Ludhiana shelter: Police said that physical verification of 16 of the rescued children, who are now with their parents, has been completed. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan leaves for the US for medical treatment, say reports: The nature of his ailment is not known.