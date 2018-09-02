The big news: FIR lodged against Robert Vadra in Gurugram land deal case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A TRS public meeting triggered talk of early elections, and Assam Police charged 48 people for the murder of two men in a lynching incident.
A look at the headlines right now:
- FIR filed against Robert Vadra, ex-Haryana CM Hooda in Gurugram land deals case: The case has been lodged in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal in Sector 83 of Gurugram.
- Upcoming Cabinet meeting triggers speculation of early Assembly elections in Telangana: Telangana Congress says it will move court if chief minister dissolves Assembly for early elections.
- Assam Police charge 48 people for murder of two men in Karbi Anglong lynching: The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to murder, wrongful restraint, and unlawful assembly.
- United States military to cancel over $300 million in aid to Pakistan: The Department of Defense is now awaiting the decision of the US Congress on its plan to cancel aid.
- Arrests of activists are strong-arm tactics to muzzle freedom of expression, says P Chidambaram: The Pune Police get 90 days more to file chargesheet against five other activists arrested earlier in June.
- Three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder were involved in conspiracy to kill Dabholkar, CBI tells court: One of the accused also imparted weapons training to the anti-superstition activist’s killers, said the agency.
- At John McCain’s funeral, Obama takes a swipe at Trump: McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain also criticised the US president, asserting that ‘The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again’.
- Heavy rain brings relief to Delhi, more expected over next two days: The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.
- Jharkhand Police identify and rescue 20 children missing from Ludhiana shelter: Police said that physical verification of 16 of the rescued children, who are now with their parents, has been completed.
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan leaves for the US for medical treatment, say reports: The nature of his ailment is not known.