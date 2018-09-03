A look at the headlines right now:



BJP leads in all three city corporations in Karnataka but Congress ahead overall: With fewer than 15 seats left to be declared, the Congress has won 980 seats and the BJP has secured victories in 923 seats. Myanmar court sentences two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison in secrets case: Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were convicted of breaching the Official Secrets Act, 1923. Price of petrol rises to all-time high of Rs 86.56 a litre in Mumbai, breaches Rs 79 in Delhi: Diesel prices also rose to record highs on Monday. Bombay HC questions Maharashtra Police press conference, says matter still being heard in court: The court adjourned the hearing of a petition demanding an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency into the Elgar Parishad event. Strong GDP data helps rupee recover, stock indices reverse early gains: Data released after market hours on Friday showed India’s GDP growth surged to a two-year high in the April-June quarter.

Madras High Court rules out holding protests at Marina Beach: The bench said maintaining public order was as vital as agitations. Hardik Patel draws up will as fast enters ninth day: He declared that his assets would go to his parents and sister, a cow shelter and the family of the 14 Patidars who died during a quota agitation in 2015. Loan defaults by small businesses have doubled in a year, says Reserve Bank of India: Public sector banks account for a bulk of these defaults, the central bank said in its response to a RTI query filed by ‘The Indian Express’. Manipur University Vice Chancellor AP Pandey back at the helm, bans two protesting outfits: The protestors said Pandey’s orders were ‘null and void’ as an inquiry into his actions is still pending. Massive fire breaks out at 200-year-old museum in Rio de Janeiro: The National Museum of Brazil has more than 20 million items in its collection – including dinosaur bones and a 12,000-year old human skeleton.