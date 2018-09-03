The big news: Close contest between Congress, BJP in Karnataka civic polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two Reuters journalists in Myanmar were sent to seven years in prison, and the price of petrol rose to all-time high in Mumbai.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP leads in all three city corporations in Karnataka but Congress ahead overall: With fewer than 15 seats left to be declared, the Congress has won 980 seats and the BJP has secured victories in 923 seats.
- Myanmar court sentences two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison in secrets case: Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were convicted of breaching the Official Secrets Act, 1923.
- Price of petrol rises to all-time high of Rs 86.56 a litre in Mumbai, breaches Rs 79 in Delhi: Diesel prices also rose to record highs on Monday.
- Bombay HC questions Maharashtra Police press conference, says matter still being heard in court: The court adjourned the hearing of a petition demanding an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency into the Elgar Parishad event.
- Strong GDP data helps rupee recover, stock indices reverse early gains: Data released after market hours on Friday showed India’s GDP growth surged to a two-year high in the April-June quarter.
- Madras High Court rules out holding protests at Marina Beach: The bench said maintaining public order was as vital as agitations.
- Hardik Patel draws up will as fast enters ninth day: He declared that his assets would go to his parents and sister, a cow shelter and the family of the 14 Patidars who died during a quota agitation in 2015.
- Loan defaults by small businesses have doubled in a year, says Reserve Bank of India: Public sector banks account for a bulk of these defaults, the central bank said in its response to a RTI query filed by ‘The Indian Express’.
- Manipur University Vice Chancellor AP Pandey back at the helm, bans two protesting outfits: The protestors said Pandey’s orders were ‘null and void’ as an inquiry into his actions is still pending.
- Massive fire breaks out at 200-year-old museum in Rio de Janeiro: The National Museum of Brazil has more than 20 million items in its collection – including dinosaur bones and a 12,000-year old human skeleton.