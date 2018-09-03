At least 10 people were injured after a unidentified person sprayed them with a liquid at a Congress victory rally in Tumakuru on Monday. The victims were Congress supporters who were celebrating the victory of the party’s candidate Inayatullah Khan in urban civic body polls.

The police said no complaint has been lodged so far and no arrests were made. “Someone sprayed some liquid on the crowd,” Tumkur Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath said according to the Hindustan Times. “The injured were taken to a hospital. The doctor said the liquid could be some low-intensity acid like a bathroom cleaner.”

The Karnataka Youth Congress denounced the attack. “Such an attack is a violation of the very essence of Indian democracy,” the Youth Congress tweeted.

The Congress on Monday won the urban local bodies elections in Karnataka in 982 out of 2,664 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party finished second with victories in 929 wards. The election to 45 seats in three town panchayats in Kodagu district was postponed because of the recent floods.

Around 64% of the registered voters cast their votes. Apart from the three city corporations, 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 20 town panchayats went to the polls.