This monsoon 1,400 people have died in rain and flood-related incidents across 10 states, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday, quoting data from the Ministry of Home Affairs’ National Emergency Response Centre. While the Kerala floods accounted for 488 deaths, Uttar Pradesh recorded 254 fatalities.

West Bengal recorded the third highest number of deaths at 210. In Karnataka, 170 people died and more than 100 deaths were reported from Maharashtra. The remaining fatalities were reported from Gujarat, Assam, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Nagaland, reported The Hindu. The statistics include deaths that have occurred due to drowning, landslides, house collapse and lightning strikes since May 28, when monsoon reached Kerala.

More than 380 people have been injured in rain-related incidents across these states. Besides, 43 people are missing – 15 in Kerala, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal, six in Uttarakhand and three in Karnataka – the home ministry said.

In 2017, 2,015 people died in rain, floods and landslides, according to figures revealed in Parliament in March. Of these, Bihar alone accounted for more than 500 deaths. In the monsoon seasons in 2015 and 2016, 1,480 and 1,420 deaths were reported.

The home ministry released the data on a day when more deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand because of heavy rainfall.

In Uttar Pradesh, 10 people have been killed and nine have been injured in rain-related incidents, including lightning strikes, since Sunday night. Four deaths were reported from Jhansi, two from Etawah and one death each from Firozabad, Raebareli, Auraiya and Shamli, said State Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar. In Uttarakhand, 13 people were killed on Monday when a tempo fell into a deep gorge in Uttarkashi district. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle after a heap of debris fell on the road following a landslide.