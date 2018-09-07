A 25-year-old Indian man was among the three victims shot dead by a gunman inside a bank in Cincinnati on Thursday, PTI reported. The accused, 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez, was gunned down by the police after he opened fire at the Fifth Third Bank headquarters.

The victim was identified as Pruthviraj Kandepi from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. India’s Consul General in New York Sandeep Chakravorty told the news agency that the Consulate is communicating with the police, Kandepi’s family and members of the community about the incident.

The two other victims were identified as 48-year-old Luis Felipe Calderon and 64-year-old Richard Newcomer.

Cincinnati police chief Eliot Isaac said they were yet to ascertain the motive for the attack and if the accused had a history of mental illness.

Earlier in 2018, Perez had filed a lawsuit against CNBC and TD Ameritrade claiming that he had been defamed him and that his digital communications were being monitored, The New York Times reported. Court documents said that the federal judge had said his claim “borders on the delusional”.

Police said he had acquired his pistol legally.

The attack follows a shooting incident earlier this week in California’s San Bernardino where 10 people were shot at.