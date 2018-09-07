A look at the headlines right now:

Election Commission will assess if Telangana can go to polls with 4 other states this year: Elections must be held on the first occasion, the chief election commissioner said, citing a Supreme Court ruling from 2002. Supreme Court grants one week’s time to states to implement guidelines to prevent mob violence: The court said it will ask home secretaries to appear before it if states do not submit compliance reports within a week. Air India flight from Kerala lands on wrong runway at Male airport: All 136 passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe. Presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey meet to discuss fate of rebel-held Idlib province: While Moscow has sought clarity on the situation in Idlib, Tehran has proposed three principles that must be observed to bring the conflict to an end. Former Chennai police commissioner denies receiving payment from tobacco manufacturer: ‘Entries might have been made in the diary based on someone’s statement,’ said S George. Delhi Police arrest two suspected terrorists near Red Fort: The police claim to have seized weapons from Parwez Rashid and Jamshed Jahoor but say the national Capital was not their target. Hardik Patel hospitalised as his health deteriorates after 14 days of hunger strike: He started his fast unto death on August 25, demanding reservation for his Patidar community under the Other Backward Classes category and a farm loan waiver. Assam court sentences main accused to death for gang rape and murder of minor girl in Nagaon: Zakir Hussain and two minor accomplices attacked the 11-year-old girl on March 23, when she was alone at home. They raped her and then set her on fire. Toll in Hokkaido earthquake rises to 16, transport services resume in parts of the island: Almost 22,000 rescue workers worked through the night to search for survivors, said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Congress releases Rahul Gandhi’s Fitbit data, photos from Kailash Yatra after BJP raises questions: Union Minister of State Giriraj Singh claimed that the pictures were fake.