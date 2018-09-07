The big news: EC to visit Telangana next week to review poll preparedness, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court sought reports from states on mob violence, and an Air India flight from Kerala landed on a wrong runway in Male.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Election Commission will assess if Telangana can go to polls with 4 other states this year: Elections must be held on the first occasion, the chief election commissioner said, citing a Supreme Court ruling from 2002.
- Supreme Court grants one week’s time to states to implement guidelines to prevent mob violence: The court said it will ask home secretaries to appear before it if states do not submit compliance reports within a week.
- Air India flight from Kerala lands on wrong runway at Male airport: All 136 passengers and crew on board the aircraft are safe.
- Presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey meet to discuss fate of rebel-held Idlib province: While Moscow has sought clarity on the situation in Idlib, Tehran has proposed three principles that must be observed to bring the conflict to an end.
- Former Chennai police commissioner denies receiving payment from tobacco manufacturer: ‘Entries might have been made in the diary based on someone’s statement,’ said S George.
- Delhi Police arrest two suspected terrorists near Red Fort: The police claim to have seized weapons from Parwez Rashid and Jamshed Jahoor but say the national Capital was not their target.
- Hardik Patel hospitalised as his health deteriorates after 14 days of hunger strike: He started his fast unto death on August 25, demanding reservation for his Patidar community under the Other Backward Classes category and a farm loan waiver.
- Assam court sentences main accused to death for gang rape and murder of minor girl in Nagaon: Zakir Hussain and two minor accomplices attacked the 11-year-old girl on March 23, when she was alone at home. They raped her and then set her on fire.
- Toll in Hokkaido earthquake rises to 16, transport services resume in parts of the island: Almost 22,000 rescue workers worked through the night to search for survivors, said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
- Congress releases Rahul Gandhi’s Fitbit data, photos from Kailash Yatra after BJP raises questions: Union Minister of State Giriraj Singh claimed that the pictures were fake.