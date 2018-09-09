A look at the headlines right now:

Opposition criticises RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comments at World Hindu Congress: Congress leader Sachin Sawant said the Hindutva organisation was known for its hatred towards other castes and religions. Tamil Nadu rejects Centre’s report on groundwater pollution in Thoothukudi: State Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan wrote to the Centre saying the study was in favour of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant. Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol now costs Rs 87.89 per litre in Mumbai: The BJP’s ally in Maharashtra Shiv Sena put up posters protesting against fuel price hike in Mumbai. Naomi Osaka lifts US Open as Serena Williams is involved in chair-umpire controversy: Williams said the incident strengthened her belief that women players are treated differently to their male counterparts in the sport. ‘Ram Mandir will be built as the Supreme Court is ours,’ says Uttar Pradesh BJP minister: Bahraich legislator Mukut Bihari Verma later said he was quoted out of context. Nineteen children rescued from unregistered orphanage in Kathua, pastor detained: The girls at the orphanage alleged that the pastor, Thomas Antony, had sexually abused them. Media must regulate itself when reporting on a criminal trial, says Supreme Court judge: The press should refrain from reporting details of an investigation as it can help the accused, Justice UU Lalit said. Rockets fired at Basra airport as protests intensify, leaders seek Iraq resignation: At an emergency session of the Iraqi Parliament, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi warned that the situation could descend into armed conflict HDFC Bank vice president missing since September 5, his car found with blood stains: Close circuit television camera footage showed Siddarth Sanghvi leave his office in Lower Parel at 7.30 pm on September 5, police said. Sushma Swaraj’s visit to Syria deferred after civil war tensions escalate in Idlib province: It would have been the first high-level visit from India to Syria since the civil war broke out in the West Asian country in 2011.