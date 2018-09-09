The big news: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat criticised for ‘wild dogs’ comment, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Tamil Nadu rejected the Centre’s ‘pro-Sterlite’ report on groundwater pollution, and petrol and diesel prices were increased once again.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Opposition criticises RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comments at World Hindu Congress: Congress leader Sachin Sawant said the Hindutva organisation was known for its hatred towards other castes and religions.
- Tamil Nadu rejects Centre’s report on groundwater pollution in Thoothukudi: State Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan wrote to the Centre saying the study was in favour of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant.
- Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol now costs Rs 87.89 per litre in Mumbai: The BJP’s ally in Maharashtra Shiv Sena put up posters protesting against fuel price hike in Mumbai.
- Naomi Osaka lifts US Open as Serena Williams is involved in chair-umpire controversy: Williams said the incident strengthened her belief that women players are treated differently to their male counterparts in the sport.
- ‘Ram Mandir will be built as the Supreme Court is ours,’ says Uttar Pradesh BJP minister: Bahraich legislator Mukut Bihari Verma later said he was quoted out of context.
- Nineteen children rescued from unregistered orphanage in Kathua, pastor detained: The girls at the orphanage alleged that the pastor, Thomas Antony, had sexually abused them.
- Media must regulate itself when reporting on a criminal trial, says Supreme Court judge: The press should refrain from reporting details of an investigation as it can help the accused, Justice UU Lalit said.
- Rockets fired at Basra airport as protests intensify, leaders seek Iraq resignation: At an emergency session of the Iraqi Parliament, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi warned that the situation could descend into armed conflict
- HDFC Bank vice president missing since September 5, his car found with blood stains: Close circuit television camera footage showed Siddarth Sanghvi leave his office in Lower Parel at 7.30 pm on September 5, police said.
- Sushma Swaraj’s visit to Syria deferred after civil war tensions escalate in Idlib province: It would have been the first high-level visit from India to Syria since the civil war broke out in the West Asian country in 2011.