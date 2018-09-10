The big news: Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi remaining silent on fuel price rise, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The rupee hit a lifetime low of 72.67 against the US dollar, and a central panel report said dam water release did not trigger Kerala floods.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Government has no role in fuel price rise, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being silent on rising petrol and diesel rates, state of farmers and atrocities against women.
- Rupee sinks to new record low of 72.67 against US dollar before recovering slightly: Increased purchasing by importers, including oil refiners, amid a rise in crude prices and capital outflows impacted the Indian currency’s value.
- Floods in Kerala not caused by release of extra water from dams, says central commission report: While dams were operated as per procedure, ‘above normal’ rainfall in June and July and exceptionally high downpour in August led to disaster.
- SC seeks progress report from trial court judge in Babri Masjid demolition case: In April 2017, the court had set a deadline of two years for the case to be completed.
- Bombay HC discharges six Gujarat, Rajasthan police officers in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case: The court said the applications were devoid of merit.
- Mumbai Police detain man who claims to have murdered HDFC Bank vice president: The police are trying to ascertain the identity of a body found in Kalyan where Sarfaraz Shaikh claimed to have dumped Siddarth Sanghvi.
- Nearly 190 IIT Kanpur faculty, alumni demand release of Sudha Bharadwaj, other activists: They said the charges against her were concocted and seem to be ‘an attempt to malign her reputation and discredit her causes’.
- WTA chief backs Serena Williams’s claim of double standards in US Open final controversy: Novak Djokovic won the third US Open to equal Pete Sampras’s record of 14 Grand Slams.
- Five men die cleaning sewer tank at residential complex in Delhi: Fire and emergency services personnel who retrieved the workers from the tank also fell ill after inhaling the toxic fumes.
- CBS chief Leslie Moonves resigns after more women accuse him of sexual harassment and assault: The television network said it will donate $20 million to one or more organisations that support the #MeToo movement.