A look at the headlines right now:

Government has no role in fuel price rise, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being silent on rising petrol and diesel rates, state of farmers and atrocities against women. Rupee sinks to new record low of 72.67 against US dollar before recovering slightly: Increased purchasing by importers, including oil refiners, amid a rise in crude prices and capital outflows impacted the Indian currency’s value. Floods in Kerala not caused by release of extra water from dams, says central commission report: While dams were operated as per procedure, ‘above normal’ rainfall in June and July and exceptionally high downpour in August led to disaster. SC seeks progress report from trial court judge in Babri Masjid demolition case: In April 2017, the court had set a deadline of two years for the case to be completed. Bombay HC discharges six Gujarat, Rajasthan police officers in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case: The court said the applications were devoid of merit. Mumbai Police detain man who claims to have murdered HDFC Bank vice president: The police are trying to ascertain the identity of a body found in Kalyan where Sarfaraz Shaikh claimed to have dumped Siddarth Sanghvi. Nearly 190 IIT Kanpur faculty, alumni demand release of Sudha Bharadwaj, other activists: They said the charges against her were concocted and seem to be ‘an attempt to malign her reputation and discredit her causes’. WTA chief backs Serena Williams’s claim of double standards in US Open final controversy: Novak Djokovic won the third US Open to equal Pete Sampras’s record of 14 Grand Slams. Five men die cleaning sewer tank at residential complex in Delhi: Fire and emergency services personnel who retrieved the workers from the tank also fell ill after inhaling the toxic fumes. CBS chief Leslie Moonves resigns after more women accuse him of sexual harassment and assault: The television network said it will donate $20 million to one or more organisations that support the #MeToo movement.