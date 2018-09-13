Goa: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar admitted to a hospital in Candolim
The BJP leader is being treated for pancreatic cancer and returned from the United States last week.
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Thursday admitted to a hospital in Candolim for treatment, ANI quoted Deputy Speaker of state Assembly Michael Lobo as saying. However, he refused to divulge any further details.
The chief minister will remain at the private clinic until his condition improves, The Indian Express reported, quoting unidentified BJP leaders.
Parrikar is being treated for pancreatic cancer and returned from the United States last week. The 62-year-old former defence minister returned to India in June after being treated for a pancreatic ailment in New York for three months. He went there for a follow-up again earlier this month. On August 23, Parrikar was admitted to the Mumbai hospital for a review health check-up a day after he came back from the US.
Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital on February 16 with abdominal pain and food poisoning. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital soon after, and was discharged on February 22. He left for the US in March.
With Parrikar yet to resume office, the Goa Congress on Wednesday wrote to the governor alleging that the chief minister may dissolve the Assembly before its term ends as he is “losing grip” over his allies and facing party politics. While he was in the US, the Goa Congress had demanded that President’s rule be imposed in the state, which was facing a “constitutional crisis” in his absence.