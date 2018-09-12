The big news: Election strategist Prashant Kishor joins JD(U), and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Left Unity was leading in JNU Students’ Union polls, and the CBI dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s claims that the agency aided Vijay Mallya’s escape.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Political strategist Prashant Kishor joins Janata Dal (United): He had handled the party’s Bihar election campaign in 2015.
- Counting of votes under way for JNU Students’ Union polls, Left Unity leads in all seats: Former Students’ Union General Secretary Satarupa Chakrabarty said students who were returning from filing a complaint with the police were attacked.
- CBI dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s claim that its joint director aided Vijay Mallya’s escape: Agency spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said the decision to weaken the lookout notice from ‘detain’ to ‘inform’ was taken as a part of process.
- Haryana Police arrest one in Mahendragarh gangrape case, main accused still absconding: The man arrested owned the tube well where the accused had allegedly sexually assaulted the student.
- Chidambaram says Centre’s measures to halt the weakening of the rupee are ‘half-hearted’: The former finance minister also sarcastically said that the government must have found a crude oil source that will supply it for free.
- At least 1.39 lakh people in six districts of Assam affected in fresh wave of floods: Dhemaji district is the worst affected with 221 villages flooded.
- Fire breaks out at Kolkata’s Bagri Market, no casualties reported: At least 30 fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blaze.
- I am not suffering from rising fuel prices as I’m a minister, says Union minister Ramdas Athawale: The Centre is seriously working on reducing the prices, the minister of state for social justice and empowerment said.
- Telangana Police take three people into custody over man’s murder months after inter-caste marriage: The deceased’s father-in-law was among the three taken into custody, police have reportedly said.
- Tropical storm Florence batters North, South Carolina leaving at least 11 dead: Typhoon Magkhut, which made landfall in the Philippines, has moved towards Hong Kong and the Chinese coast.