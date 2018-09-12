quick reads

The big news: Election strategist Prashant Kishor joins JD(U), and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Left Unity was leading in JNU Students’ Union polls, and the CBI dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s claims that the agency aided Vijay Mallya’s escape.

Prashant Kishor | Anindito Mukherjee/Reuters

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Political strategist Prashant Kishor joins Janata Dal (United): He had handled the party’s Bihar election campaign in 2015.
  2. Counting of votes under way for JNU Students’ Union polls, Left Unity leads in all seats: Former Students’ Union General Secretary Satarupa Chakrabarty said students who were returning from filing a complaint with the police were attacked.
  3. CBI dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s claim that its joint director aided Vijay Mallya’s escape: Agency spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said the decision to weaken the lookout notice from ‘detain’ to ‘inform’ was taken as a part of process.
  4. Haryana Police arrest one in Mahendragarh gangrape case, main accused still absconding: The man arrested owned the tube well where the accused had allegedly sexually assaulted the student.
  5. Chidambaram says Centre’s measures to halt the weakening of the rupee are ‘half-hearted’: The former finance minister also sarcastically said that the government must have found a crude oil source that will supply it for free.
  6. At least 1.39 lakh people in six districts of Assam affected in fresh wave of floods: Dhemaji district is the worst affected with 221 villages flooded.
  7. Fire breaks out at Kolkata’s Bagri Market, no casualties reported: At least 30 fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blaze.
  8. I am not suffering from rising fuel prices as I’m a minister, says Union minister Ramdas Athawale: The Centre is seriously working on reducing the prices, the minister of state for social justice and empowerment said.
  9. Telangana Police take three people into custody over man’s murder months after inter-caste marriage: The deceased’s father-in-law was among the three taken into custody, police have reportedly said.
  10. Tropical storm Florence batters North, South Carolina leaving at least 11 dead: Typhoon Magkhut, which made landfall in the Philippines, has moved towards Hong Kong and the Chinese coast.
