The big news: One of three main accused in Rewari gangrape case arrested, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Janata Dal (United) said seat sharing talks with the BJP were at the final stage, and ISRO successfully launched two satellites into orbit.
A look at the headlines right now.
- Haryana Police arrest one of the three main accused in Rewari gangrape: Two other main accused, Army man Pankaj and college student Manish, are still on the run, while two accomplices were arrested on Sunday.
- Janata Dal (United) says seat sharing talks with BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha elections at final stage: The agreement will be officially announced soon, party leader RCP Singh said in Patna after a four-hour meeting.
- ISRO successfully launches two UK earth observation satellites from Sriharikota space centre: The space organisation’s chairman K Sivan said the Chandrayaan-2 will be launched on January 3.
- BJP insists Goa CM Manohar Parrikar is in good health, says there is no need to change leadership: The former defence minister has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi amid calls to replace him and redistribute his state portfolios.
- Rising prices of petrol and diesel will cost Narendra Modi government dearly, claims Ramdev: Speaking at NDTV Youth Conclave, the yoga guru claimed he can sell fuel for half the price it is being sold at currently.
- Over 2.4 million people evacuated as typhoon Mangkhut hits China, toll in Philippines rises to 64: Mangkhut is considered the strongest storm of 2018.
- Congress alleges 70 lakh discrepancies in Telangana electoral rolls:The Election Commission said it will thoroughly examine and address these objections if the party submits the details by September 25.
- I knew of sexual abuse allegations against Buddhist teachers since 1990s, says the Dalai Lama: People who commit sexual abuse don’t care about the Buddha’s teaching, said the spiritual leader.
- Case filed against Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja for calling police ‘anti-Hindu’, corrupt: The police had stopped him from taking a certain communally-sensitive route during a Ganesha idol immersion procession at Meiyapuram in Pudukottai district.
- Bahujan Samaj Party will form alliance only if given respectable share of seats, says Mayawati: She termed mob lynching in the name of cow vigilantism as a ‘blot on democracy’.