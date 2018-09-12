The big news: AgustaWestland scam ‘middleman’ may be extradited to India, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mohan Bhagwat said there could be no Hindu rashtra without Muslims, and the Goa Congress demanded a floor test for Manohar Parrikar government.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UAE court orders extradition of alleged middleman in AgustaWestland scam to India, say reports: Christian Michel, a British national, is wanted by Indian investigative agencies for allegedly organising the payment of bribes to Indian defence officials.
- RSS only advises volunteers to back those working in national interest, says Mohan Bhagwat: Without naming the BJP, he said there was a wrong perception that the RSS plays a key role in the functioning of a particular party.
- Goa Congress MLAs meet governor, demand BJP-led government to prove majority in Assembly: The party has been demanding the dismissal of the BJP-led government in the state while Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar undergoes treatment in Delhi.
- China hits back at United States with new tariffs on imports worth $60 billion: Tariffs of 5% and 10% will take effect on more than 5,200 US products on September 24 – the same day the new US duties will be imposed.
- Centre suspends Manipur University Vice-Chancellor AP Pandey till inquiry is completed: The HRD ministry took the decision after the state government informed it that the agitation against Pandey has led to serious law and order problem.
- Supreme Court stays death penalty of man convicted for rape and murder of four-year-old: A court had found him guilty of raping and murdering the minor in May 2017 and had awarded him capital punishment in February.
- Bangladesh to start relocating Rohingya refugees to remote island from October, say officials: Rights groups have said that Bhashan Char, which is prone to violent weather, flooding and other natural disasters, is uninhabitable.
- Forces in JNU are waging a war against India, alleges Nirmala Sitharaman: The students’ union of the university asked the defence minister to retract her ‘irresponsible and baseless’ statement and sought an apology.
- BJP candidates win 96% Tripura panchayat bye-polls seats unopposed: Opposition parties have alleged that the ruling party did not allow their candidates to submit their nomination papers.
- BSF jawan found dead hours after alleged cross-border firing by Pakistan: The alleged firing had started around 10.40 am in Ramgarh sector, and the Indian troops retaliated, the Border Security Force said.