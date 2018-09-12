quick reads

The big news: AgustaWestland scam ‘middleman’ may be extradited to India, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Mohan Bhagwat said there could be no Hindu rashtra without Muslims, and the Goa Congress demanded a floor test for Manohar Parrikar government.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. UAE court orders extradition of alleged middleman in AgustaWestland scam to India, say reports: Christian Michel, a British national, is wanted by Indian investigative agencies for allegedly organising the payment of bribes to Indian defence officials.
  2. RSS only advises volunteers to back those working in national interest, says Mohan Bhagwat: Without naming the BJP, he said there was a wrong perception that the RSS plays a key role in the functioning of a particular party.
  3. Goa Congress MLAs meet governor, demand BJP-led government to prove majority in Assembly: The party has been demanding the dismissal of the BJP-led government in the state while Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar undergoes treatment in Delhi.
  4. China hits back at United States with new tariffs on imports worth $60 billion: Tariffs of 5% and 10% will take effect on more than 5,200 US products on September 24 – the same day the new US duties will be imposed.  
  5. Centre suspends Manipur University Vice-Chancellor AP Pandey till inquiry is completed: The HRD ministry took the decision after the state government informed it that the agitation against Pandey has led to serious law and order problem.
  6. Supreme Court stays death penalty of man convicted for rape and murder of four-year-old: A court had found him guilty of raping and murdering the minor in May 2017 and had awarded him capital punishment in February.  
  7. Bangladesh to start relocating Rohingya refugees to remote island from October, say officials: Rights groups have said that Bhashan Char, which is prone to violent weather, flooding and other natural disasters, is uninhabitable.
  8. Forces in JNU are waging a war against India, alleges Nirmala Sitharaman: The students’ union of the university asked the defence minister to retract her ‘irresponsible and baseless’ statement and sought an apology.  
  9. BJP candidates win 96% Tripura panchayat bye-polls seats unopposed: Opposition parties have alleged that the ruling party did not allow their candidates to submit their nomination papers.  
  10. BSF jawan found dead hours after alleged cross-border firing by Pakistan: The alleged firing had started around 10.40 am in Ramgarh sector, and the Indian troops retaliated, the Border Security Force said.  
